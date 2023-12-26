Piers Robinson's Substack
Douma, Syria, 7 April 2018
The Chemical Weapons Deception
Apr 7
Dr Piers Robinson
37
March 2024
The Battle Against Censorship and Corrupt Authorities, and the Need to Rebuild Academia
We are living through a period in which Western democracies are experiencing significant upheaval and, accompanying this, exceptionally high levels of…
Mar 18
Dr Piers Robinson
23
February 2024
9/11, Justice and the Campbell Family
In January 2024, for the second time, the British Attorney General (AG) has refused a request from the Campbell family for a fresh inquest into the…
Feb 25
Dr Piers Robinson
22
Forthcoming Symposium 'Silencing the Academics', Sunday 18th February
The Organisation for Propaganda Studies, in collaboration with UK Column and Propaganda in Focus, presents Silencing the Academics Sunday 18th February…
Feb 11
Dr Piers Robinson
15
January 2024
Updates: Research Director role and New Research Agenda at the International Center for 9/11 Justice plus interview with UK Column regarding…
A quick note to say that I am very pleased to announce that the The International Center for 9/11 Justice has just published its new research agenda and…
Jan 28
Dr Piers Robinson
19
Updates: Latest events and talks including the International Center for 9/11 Justice's 'Genocide and Empire' Symposium, selected interviews…
On Sunday 7th January, four months after the events of October 7th, the International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC9/11) hosted in conjunction with…
Jan 20
Dr Piers Robinson
15
Upcoming IC911 Symposium: ‘Genocide and Empire’
hi everyone, This coming Sunday the International Center for 9/11 Justice is hosting a symposium in collaboration with UK Column. Here is the link. The…
Jan 5
Dr Piers Robinson
8
Understanding Power Dynamics and Moving Beyond Divisions: COVID 19 through to Ukraine and Israel/Palestine
Published simultaneously with UKColumn and Vanessa Beeley’s Substack The last four years has been a significant shakeup for some people. Many of those…
Jan 3
Dr Piers Robinson
32
December 2023
The Perils of Studying Propaganda
Dr Piers Robinson, Organisation for Propaganda Studies, Also published in Propaganda in Focus Researching and writing about propaganda can be tricky. It…
Dec 26, 2023
Dr Piers Robinson
39
Update on the OPCW-Douma Controversy, December 2023
Brazil again challenges the OPCW at the UN Security Council
Dec 23, 2023
Dr Piers Robinson
15
Updates: From 9/11 to COVID-19 to Gaza; Romanian Parliament talk, Inaugural David Ray Griffin Lecture plus selected Interviews
Events are grinding on. It is almost four years since the initiation of the COVID-19 event and the push toward the creation of a global bio-security…
Dec 12, 2023
Dr Piers Robinson
21
November 2023
Threats to Freedom of Expression: Covid-19, the ‘fact checking counter-disinformation industry’, and online harm legislation
Author’s Note: This article was developed from a talk delivered at the UK Houses of Parliament for the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Pandemic…
Nov 30, 2023
Dr Piers Robinson
17
