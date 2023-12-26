Piers Robinson's Substack

Douma, Syria, 7 April 2018
The Chemical Weapons Deception
  
Dr Piers Robinson
March 2024

February 2024

January 2024

Updates: Research Director role and New Research Agenda at the International Center for 9/11 Justice plus interview with UK Column regarding…
A quick note to say that I am very pleased to announce that the The International Center for 9/11 Justice has just published its new research agenda and…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
Updates: Latest events and talks including the International Center for 9/11 Justice's 'Genocide and Empire' Symposium, selected interviews…
On Sunday 7th January, four months after the events of October 7th, the International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC9/11) hosted in conjunction with…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
Upcoming IC911 Symposium: ‘Genocide and Empire’
hi everyone, This coming Sunday the International Center for 9/11 Justice is hosting a symposium in collaboration with UK Column. Here is the link. The…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
Understanding Power Dynamics and Moving Beyond Divisions: COVID 19 through to Ukraine and Israel/Palestine
Published simultaneously with UKColumn and Vanessa Beeley’s Substack The last four years has been a significant shakeup for some people. Many of those…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
 and 
vanessa beeley
December 2023

The Perils of Studying Propaganda
Dr Piers Robinson, Organisation for Propaganda Studies, Also published in Propaganda in Focus Researching and writing about propaganda can be tricky. It…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
Update on the OPCW-Douma Controversy, December 2023
Brazil again challenges the OPCW at the UN Security Council
  
Dr Piers Robinson
Updates: From 9/11 to COVID-19 to Gaza; Romanian Parliament talk, Inaugural David Ray Griffin Lecture plus selected Interviews
Events are grinding on. It is almost four years since the initiation of the COVID-19 event and the push toward the creation of a global bio-security…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
November 2023

Threats to Freedom of Expression: Covid-19, the ‘fact checking counter-disinformation industry’, and online harm legislation
Author’s Note: This article was developed from a talk delivered at the UK Houses of Parliament for the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Pandemic…
  
Dr Piers Robinson
