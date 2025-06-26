Piers Robinson's Substack

Piers Robinson's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JewsRejectZionistBilionareLies's avatar
JewsRejectZionistBilionareLies
Jun 27Edited

Worth noting that palantir is founded and headed by peter thiel and alex carp, two anti-humanity ruling class billionaire abusers who are devout zionists and work closely with the zionist terrorist neo-nazi regime.

The entire USraeli billionaires' case against Iran rests on claims made by the anti-life palantir corporation which is run by these cunning zionist deceivers, claims which are then whitewashed as "neutral" through the IAEA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Billy Andrew's avatar
Billy Andrew
Jun 26

IAEA was compromised at least 20 years ago.

Dr David Kelly was the last one to stand up to the globalists and their psychopathic agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Piers Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture