The UK-based independent news media group,

, have just hosted their first public event, involving a one day conference held in the heart of Bristol. A fully sold out event, the conference included talks from a wide range of speakers, many of whom have been active in the Covid resistance (see below for full line up). What was most impressive was the wide range of resistance activity going on out there in the real (i.e. non-virtual) world - for example home schooling groups - and the spirit of co-operation and community emanating from the event. Creating parallel societies is one way of fighting back, and I came away from the day truly inspired.

It is essential that we do not miss the opportunity provided by the Covid-19 deception. Many people are now awake to the extent to which our societies, and the institutions supposed to protect us, are corrupted - news media, academia, the schooling system, political parties, the civil service … the whole caboodle - and finding innovative new ways of educating, researching, informing people about the world around us without propagandising, and of organising society itself, are now top priorities as we navigate stormy waters. With public events such as these, @UKcolumn is helping lead the way and I encourage people to support them.

‘UK Column on Location' full event can be watched here for £25 sterling and supported/subscribed to here:

As part of the day, Mike Robinson hosted the return of ‘Media on Trial’. It was a great pleasure to join former UK Ambassador Peter Ford plus colleague and friend Prof.

to discuss smear campaigns and the battle by authorities to suppress dissenting voices and truth tellers (see picture below).

also joined us via internet link.

The “Media on Trial” events first kicked off back in 2017 and were concerned primarily with addressing the failure of corporate/mainstream media to report accurately on the war in Syria. Colleague Professor Tim Hayward, journalist and researcher Patrick Henningsen, independent researcher Robert Stuart, as well as myself, Vanessa and Peter, presented at a total of three live events, all of which were sold out. The primary organiser back then was Frome Stop the War (Sheila Coombes); next year, Uk Column intends to relaunch a new series of ‘Media on Trial’ events, covering everything from the latest geopolitical crises and war, through to the ‘Covid Wars’ (as Peter Ford describes them). A talk from friend and colleague Prof. Tim Hayward at the London ‘Media on Trial’ in 2017 can be viewed here:

As the geopolitical situation continues to worsen, with the continued genocide against the Palestinians and escalating violence across the Middle East, in addition to the NATO Ukrainian proxy war against the Russian Federation, it is essential that the kinds of critiques and parallel conversations developed during the early Media on Trial events are brought back to the public. The 9/11 wars are not over yet, and there continues to be a major risk of major global armed conflict.

What Happened in the Skies on 9/11

Getting to the bottom of what happened on 9/11 remains a central part of helping publics, professionals, and politicians to understand the deceptive and corrupt ways in which power is being exercised in the contemporary world. At IC911 we have been developing research on the aviation aspects of the 9/11 ‘manufactured war trigger’.

IC9/11’s symposium ‘Aviation Impossibilities’ was live-streamed by UK Column and broadcasted just before the anniversary this year. The event was a great success and included detailed analyses by IC9/11 executive director Ted Walter, professional pilot Olivier Caron-Mason, independent researcher Aidan Monaghan and IC9/11 board member Kevin Ryan. We were also very proud to have retired Captain Dan Hanley introduce the event and also detail his own courageous efforts to expose the truth about the 9/11 flights.

For those of you yet to consider this critical dimension of the official 9/11 story, it is certainly the case that the official narrative about what happened in the skies is every bit as implausible as that about the destruction of WTC 1,2 and 7. In the coming months, IC9/11 will be developing further its work on multiple aspects of the hijackings alleged to have occurred on 9/11.

The symposium was followed up with interviews on Redacted which can be viewed here:

Ted Walter on the phone calls made from the 9/11 flights

Olivier Mason-Caron on the flight paths and manoeuvres of the 9/11 aircraft

Kevin Ryan on the air defence ‘failures’ on 9/11

Kevin Monaghan on remote control possibilities regarding the 9/11 flights

Also around the 9/11 anniversary, I gave an interview to Fiorella Isabel, providing an overview of the state of knowledge regarding the 9/11 ‘manufactured war trigger, and an interview with Steve Poikonen (AM Wakeup), discussing my recent co-authored paper comparing and understanding 9/11 and Covid-19 as ‘structural deep events’ (for a synopsis of this paper, read here).

Working to contextualise events such as 9/11 and Covid-19 as part of the wider processes through which power is wielded is an invaluable exercise. Helping people to understand the parallels between Covid-19 and 9/11, for example, not only strengthens peoples’ awareness of the extent to which we are being manipulated, it also offers a framework for predicting and detecting so-called ‘deep events’. This work can also help to nudge colleagues in mainstream academia toward taking seriously these crimes against democracy. With accurate knowledge and understanding comes political awareness; and with political awareness comes the potential for change.

Finally, and speaking of change and imagining different futures, for those of you who can read Dutch, here is an interview with De Andere Krant discussing all things propaganda, the state of the world, and where we might be heading. I gave the interview back in August, whilst teaching at the wonderful Nova Academy which probably raised my level of optimism somewhat ;) (see this posting for a brief discussion).