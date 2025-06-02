From 2014 onwards I became increasingly interested in the role of propaganda and, working with Professors, Eric Herring and Vian Bakir, developed a new conceptual approach to understanding what propaganda is and how it works. This short video from 2015 offers some indications of where we were heading in theoretical terms:
This paper, published in 2019 and which is free to access, provides a full conceptualisation of propaganda and distinguishes between consensual forms of persuasion and non-consensual forms which, we argue, are correctly described as propaganda.
When I have time, I will draft a short version of this paper and make it widely available.
