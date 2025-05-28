Lecture on Unifying the Left and Right and an Interview on the Syria Chemical Weapons Deception
I recently attended the Real Left conference in London and talked about moving beyond the left-right divide and the problem of bounded critique.
The talk builds upon ideas first set out in this article co-written withand published in :
The talk can be viewed here via thesubstack page:
And here is a recent interview with Jamarl Thomas discussing the Syria chemical weapons deception and related issues surrounding media bias:
In 2025 the media landscape's polarized tapestry keeps people in their silos. You've helped detail the importance of a mixed range of sources and reading widely.
The best way to move beyond the left-right divide is to take the World's Smallest Political Quiz.