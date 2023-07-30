Piers Robinson's Substack

Discussion about this post

Margaret Anna Alice
Jul 30, 2023Edited

Bravo, Piers! As Bret Weinstein tweeted in response to “Mistakes Were NOT Made” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem-57a):

“Incompetence will produce an arbitrary response. It will NOT produce the inverse of an excellent response. Question after question the advice was upside down. Stay inside. Wait to treat. Ignore natural immunity. Ignore Vit-D. Mask and Vaccinate your kids.” (https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein/status/1637625021651890176 cited in https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem-57a)

You may appreciate the “Retrospective in Whys” I dashed off for my Corona Investigative Committee presentation last year:

• “A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-mostly-peaceful-depopulation)

Michael Warden
Jul 30, 2023

Excellent analysis. I'm fully on board with the possibility that much or most was orchestrated, and also the need to carefully analyse precisely what was cock up and what was conspiracy.

For me the 'mass psychosis' theme cuts across both. An outline, including strategies for responding, here:

michaelwarden.substack.com/p/the-witch-the-war-and-the-virus-part

and further analysis at

michaelwarden.substack.com/p/powerful-voices

