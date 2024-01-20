On Sunday 7th January, four months after the events of October 7th, the International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC9/11) hosted in conjunction with UKColumn the symposium ‘Genocide and Empire: Examining 7th October and the Geopolitics of the War on Palestine’. The event was viewed by thousands and included detailed presentations by Professors Richard Falk and Atif Kubursi, IC9/11 board member Kevin Ryan, Dr Aaron Good and vanessa beeley. There was extensive and authoritative discussion of the legal situation with respect to Israeli claims to justified self-defence and the allegation of Genocide levelled at the Israeli government, the underlying political-economy of the conflict, as well as ‘deep event’ questions surrounding what actually happened on October 7th. A clear consensus of opinion emerged during the panel that Israeli actions in Gaza amounted to genocide and that they reflected longstanding geopolitical aspirations in the region and the influence of US hegemony. I strongly recommend checking out the full event here.

I have also been talking quite a bit in recent weeks about the concept of ‘structural deep events’ (Peter Dale Scott) and the ways in which we can start to conceptualise 9/11 and COVID-19 as forms of highly propagandised events used in order to facilitate major political, economic and societal changes. The ‘structural deep event’ (SDE) concept provides us with a powerful set of tools with which to understand how power is exercised, and I hope to use this theoretical construct in the coming years in order to inform my own research and also educate the wider public. Before Christmas I discussed many of these issues with Paul Brennan from the New Zealand-based

‘Reality Check Radio’, James Freeman on TNT’s ‘The Freeman Show’, the UK-based The Popular Show and, finally, with Patrick Henningsen on TNT. A further theme in these interviews concerned the need to move beyond the left-right paradigm and also for

people to recognise the multiple power struggles - against Western Imperialism and also the emerging global governance regimes - that we need to understand more fully and resist more effectively. At the moment, many who have challenged the COVID-19 event have fallen silent on the renewed military aggression by the West and its allies across the Middle East. At the same time, much of the anti-imperialist left have made a poor show in terms of grasping the nefarious network of corporations, states and global elite groups driving political and economic change under the cover of a purported ‘health crisis’. These ideas were discussed more fully in this recent article co-authored with vanessa beeley, published by UKColumn as well as here on Substack, and in it we offer a constructive way forward for those resisting corrupt political power, from wherever it might be emanating.

And, on the topic of Western Imperialism, I also joined George Galloway and Richard Medhurst on the No2WarNo2NATO podcast in order to discuss the continuing weakening of Western military, economic and ideational power and the ongoing Genocide in Gaza.

Finally, it was with great sadness to hear of the passing of journalist and filmmaker John Pilger. John was on the advisory board of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies and I first had contact with him back in 2006 after completing a research project examining UK media coverage of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. John was an incredible source of inspiration and support for many of us involved with challenging power and propaganda. I joined up with colleagues David Miller and vanessa beeley to write this tribute to him and which was published in Propaganda In Focus. I hope that we have provided a good sense of the depth and breadth of his contributions and the obituary includes links to many of his key films.

Original Portrait by Daniel Fooks

In the first instance, and especially for those of you unfamiliar with his work, I strongly recommend The War You Don’t See. My colleague David Miller worked on this film and it serves as a powerful indictment of mainstream media failure and the role of propaganda during wartime.

We will never forgot John, and we will never stop up following in his footsteps. Rest in peace.

That’s all for now, I’ll be writing updates soon regarding developments at the International Center for 9/11 Justice and an update on the ongoing OPCW/Douma issue and my work with the Berlin Group 21.