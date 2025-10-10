Update: Interviews about the Tucker Carlson 9/11 series plus Research Presentation on the 9/11 Flights
Tucker Carlson’s 5 part series on 9/11 is half way through being aired and made publicly available free of charge. The first episode can be viewed here:
It does seem to be the case that his series is helping to move more independent voices to open up a discussion about 9/11 and I recently talked about this with Jackson Hinkle:
and also Jamarl Thomas:
I will be writing more about the Carlson series and the continuing opening up of debate on 9/11 with my colleague Ted Walter at thein the near future.
Also, my presentation at the Turning the Tide conference, detailing preliminary results from our flight simulator study, can be viewed here:
Finally, I will soon be publishing part 4 of my series on the Syria chemical weapons deception, both here and with. Part 3 can be read here.
I found episode 2 useful, as it raises the concerns of the 'Jersey Girls' and other members of the Family Steering Committee for the 9/11 Independent Commission. Most of the FSC members viewed the 9/11 Commission as a cover-up, a whitewash, and political theatre. As is covered in my book Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored. While Tucker may not be ready for 'inside job' allegations, his series will move the needle for some who have previously swallowed the official story like a pill. (See: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/unanswered-questions-ray-mcginnis/1139991643?ean=9781773740805)
Thanks Piers for your continued dedication to correcting the historical record.
So far, the Carlson series only seems to infer that Washington DC "failed" to stop an authentic terror attack and are merely guilty of covering up their "failures". Completely absent so far is any reference to the overwhelming evidence of an "inside job" regarding the buildings and flights.