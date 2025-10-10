Piers Robinson's Substack

Ray McGinnis
1d

I found episode 2 useful, as it raises the concerns of the 'Jersey Girls' and other members of the Family Steering Committee for the 9/11 Independent Commission. Most of the FSC members viewed the 9/11 Commission as a cover-up, a whitewash, and political theatre. As is covered in my book Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored. While Tucker may not be ready for 'inside job' allegations, his series will move the needle for some who have previously swallowed the official story like a pill. (See: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/unanswered-questions-ray-mcginnis/1139991643?ean=9781773740805)

Thanks Piers for your continued dedication to correcting the historical record.

Aidan Monaghan
2d

So far, the Carlson series only seems to infer that Washington DC "failed" to stop an authentic terror attack and are merely guilty of covering up their "failures". Completely absent so far is any reference to the overwhelming evidence of an "inside job" regarding the buildings and flights.

© 2025 Piers Robinson
