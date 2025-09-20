The 24th anniversary of 9/11 saw a major gathering of politicians, researchers and activists in Washington, DC. The three day conference, titled ‘Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025, was headlined by Senator Ron Johnson and former Reps. Curt Weldon and Dennis Kucinich.

You can listen to Senator Johnson’s comments here:

And to Dennis Kucinich’s remarks here:

The full line up is listed below although, unfortunately, Tucker Carlson had to withdraw due to the murder of his close friend Charlie Kirk the day before the conference. The raw livestream (which is being edited along with publication by Redacted of each individual talk) is available as well and links to the YouTube postings are provided below, after the lineup for each day:

Day One Lineup

Day Two Lineup

Day Three Lineup

There is much more to come, including further details from the conference, political initiatives and, delayed due to the Kirk murder, Tucker Carson’s documentary series on 9/11 which is now scheduled to start broadcasting on September 23:

This is all progress, if only tentative at this stage. And, as I am fond of quoting, ‘truth is the daughter of time, not of authority’ (Francis Bacon).

