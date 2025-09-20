Turning the Tide on the 9/11 Deception
Groundbreaking event sees Senator Ron Johnson and other political figures speak out
The 24th anniversary of 9/11 saw a major gathering of politicians, researchers and activists in Washington, DC. The three day conference, titled ‘Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025, was headlined by Senator Ron Johnson and former Reps. Curt Weldon and Dennis Kucinich.
You can listen to Senator Johnson’s comments here:
And to Dennis Kucinich’s remarks here:
The full line up is listed below although, unfortunately, Tucker Carlson had to withdraw due to the murder of his close friend Charlie Kirk the day before the conference. The raw livestream (which is being edited along with publication by Redacted of each individual talk) is available as well and links to the YouTube postings are provided below, after the lineup for each day:
Day One Lineup
Day Two Lineup
Day Three Lineup
There is much more to come, including further details from the conference, political initiatives and, delayed due to the Kirk murder, Tucker Carson’s documentary series on 9/11 which is now scheduled to start broadcasting on September 23:
This is all progress, if only tentative at this stage. And, as I am fond of quoting, ‘truth is the daughter of time, not of authority’ (Francis Bacon).
I’ll leave this for now with a shot of’s executive director Ted Walter and science advisor meeting with Rep. Thomas Massie on September 11.
