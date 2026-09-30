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Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
Oct 1

Excellent, detailed analysis that is useful for further investigation should a grand jury or some other body attempt it.

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
Oct 1

Thank you Piers. I really appreciated your presentation in New York. On the question of whether any of the alleged hijackers actually flew the planes into buildings, I concur that it's highly unlikely the plotters of 9/11, who had arranged for the twin towers to be demolished in a very specific and visually dramatic way requiring a cover story of planes hitting them at a precise location and manner, would take the chance of having inexperienced suicide pilots, no matter how much they might have been indoctrinated or trained, try to execute these aviation maneuvers. Especially when remote-control technology was available to the military intelligence complex at that time.

Furthermore, there is essentially no evidence that any of the alleged hijacker pilots boarded any of the 4 planes, as Alan Merrill showed in his presentation right after yours.

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