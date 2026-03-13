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EnGLanD HaVe My BoNeS's avatar
EnGLanD HaVe My BoNeS
5d

A clear and important overview....thank you.

I think however that two others strands are important to this story. The large scale destabilisation of European countries with mass migration is a direct result of these neo-colonial wars......and the covid 19 psychological operation as another aspect of this war to maintain the dominance of Wall Street and the City of London.

The latest Epstein File releases have given a glimpse behind the curtain of this power structure and I think it is no coincidence that the correspondence in the years around 9/11 is missing.

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5dEdited

Is it accurate to say that Iran is not part of the banking system run by the BIS and the World Bank? That it uses an Islamic banking system that does not allow usury/interest?

And that they refused to use the mRNA toxins on their population, - relying on traditional inactivated vaccines only?

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