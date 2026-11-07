My name is Dr Piers Robinson and It is a great pleasure and honour for me to be invited to address your conference today. I regret not being able to be with you in person. I have, however, been asked to prepare a short recorded presentation for you.

The subject of my intervention today concerns what I would describe as the “disinformation paradigm” which has emerged over the last 10 years or so. As will become clear, I am deeply sceptical of this paradigm. My contention, or rather my argument, is that this paradigm involves, at a fundamental level, a profound mis-identification of the problems facing the contemporary public sphere. I appreciate that this might ruffle some feathers, but so be it. Our task as scholars is to speak truth both to power and to each other.

So, what do I mean by the “Disinformation Paradigm?”

It was Thomas Kuhn who – in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions – famously described how the development of scientific knowledge proceeded through the creation of paradigms which, for certain periods of time, shaped research agendas through shared frameworks of theories, methods, standards and assumptions. So, for example, for a considerable period of time Newtonian physics provided the paradigm within which scientists developed and tested theories about the physical world and the Universe. Paradigms at some point however, according to Kuhn, face what can be described as crises whereby new evidence and new thinking create, or force, a fundamental re-evaluation of accepted assumptions, beliefs and concerns. And then things change, and a new paradigm emerges complete with a new set of theories and assumptions, beliefs and concerns. So, for example, Einstein’s theory of relativity and the subsequent emergence of Quantum Mechanics both involved a fundamental rethinking of the Newtonian paradigm and then came to define the terms of debate for 20th Century knowledge development.

On the one hand, paradigms can be seen as a necessary process through which scientific debate and thinking creates sufficient consensus and shared-understandings to allow efficient knowledge creation. At the same time, Kuhn alerted us to the problem that paradigms can also work to close off avenues of inquiry. In short, paradigms can be both productive and restrictive for knowledge.

It is my contention that something similar to a “paradigm” is at work with the current dominance of disinformation research and its related bedfellows such as media literacy and debunking research. The shared assumptions that make collective action and knowledge production possible, also shape what researchers are able to recognise as a problem or imagine as a solution. In order to unpack this idea more fully, it is necessary to chart the emergence of the disinformation paradigm.

Now, Scholarly concern with respect to disinformation did not, in fact, emerge as a consequence of crisis within the social sciences – i.e. through which new evidence emerged that then had the effect of unsettling established research avenues. If one conducts a simple google search, you can see that the use of the term disinformation quite literally took off circa 2016/2017. And one does not have to look very far in order to identify the reason for this sharp uptick.

The 2016 US presidential election saw the rise of Donald Trump and the associated panic – primarily within the liberal political class – about the rise of “extreme populist” politicians and, hand in hand with this, the idea of foreign interference. “Russiagate” served as the focal point of this political crisis. The various allegations which constituted “Russiagate” included:

the idea that the Russian Federation had actively interfered in the 2016 US Presidential Election through the manipulation of the social media environment and

the allegation that the Russian Federation possessed information through which Donald Trump could be blackmailed.

The latter allegation was based largely on the so-called “Steele Dossier”, an “intelligence” report produced by a former MI6 agent Christopher Steele. None of these claims were even remotely true, and I strongly recommend Professors Oliver Boyd-Barrett and Stephen Marmura Russiagate Revisited for a scholarly and thorough debunking of these allegations.

Despite the paucity of evidence in support of these claims, they were sufficient to command a fundamental reordering of scholarly inquiry. Of note here is Professor Clare Wardle’s report Information Disorder: Toward an Interdisciplinary Approach to research and Policy Making, commissioned by the Council of Europe, which was an early document that helped reorientate scholarly inquiry.

By 2018 US-based scholars Lance Bennett and Steven Livingston were also writing about the “problem” of disinformation.

Their 2018 agenda setting piece in the European Journal of Communication provides a useful summary of the assumptions and concerns that underpinned the emerging Disinformation Paradigm. In this paper, which served as the stepping stone to their 2020 Cambridge University Press 2020 book – The disinformation age : politics, technology, and disruptive communication in the United States – Bennett and Livingston present what were to become the cornerstones of the “disinformation paradigm”. The abstract to their paper – The disinformation order: Disruptive communication and the decline of democratic institutions – is worth citing in full:

“Many democratic nations are experiencing increased levels of false information circulating through social media and political websites that mimic journalism formats. In many cases, this disinformation is associated with the efforts of movements and parties on the radical right to mobilize supporters against centre parties and the mainstream press that carries their messages. The spread of disinformation can be traced to growing legitimacy problems in many democracies. Declining citizen confidence in institutions undermines the credibility of official information in the news and opens publics to alternative information sources. Those sources are often associated with both nationalist (primarily radical right) and foreign (commonly Russian) strategies to undermine institutional legitimacy and destabilize centre parties, governments and elections. The Brexit campaign in the United Kingdom and the election of Donald Trump in the United States are among the most prominent examples of disinformation campaigns intended to disrupt normal democratic order, but many other nations display signs of disinformation and democratic disruption.”

It is impossible to miss the primary problem definition that is being presented here by Livingston and Bennett. Democracies – and by that they primarily mean Western democracies – are under threat because of a “toxic” combination of technological developments, “extremist” politicians and nefarious foreign actors seeking to disrupt “Western” democratic ways. And the target for concern of academics should be to help find ways of protecting, or shielding, the public from the “disinformation” generated and circulated by these “extremist” political actors and nefarious foreign governments.

This problem definition has remained remarkably robust and persistent. For example, the 2023 American Political Science Association’s Annual Conference was themed “Rights and Responsibilities in an Age of Mis- and Disinformation”. I was present at that conference and the panel of which I was part was quite literally the only one that sought to question the basic assumptions that underpinned the “disinformation” paradigm.

So, the research agenda spawned by this paradigm is dominated by research in finding ways of countering the supposed harmful spread of disinformation. At the relatively benign end of the spectrum is worked focused on so-called media literacy whilst, at the other end lies approaches involving so-called “de-bunking” and “pre-bunking”.

What are the Problems with this?

There is a direct line between these forms of knowledge creation and subsequent drives to control the information environment. At one end of the control spectrum is the so-called “fact-checking” industry and its routine deployment as a way of shaping the content of, for example, mainstream media reporting. At the other end of the spectrum are legislative moves involving the enforcement of various truth regimes. This has been seen most clearly with the proliferation of so-called online harm legislation across the European Union designed to create legally backed filters to what people get to see and read. This is, ultimately, tantamount to censorship and, as some commentators have described, suggestive of the emergence of a censorship-industrial complex.

Much of this research relies upon the assumption that the researcher knows, a priori, where the truth lies on any given issue. For example, whether or not a particular vaccine is “safe and effective”, or whether a claim advanced by a particular foreign government during a war is true or not.

There are, however, no sound democratic or ethical grounds upon which to justify actions that lead to censorship of what, in any other context, would be understood as legitimate questioning and debate. To make this point as clearly and succinctly as possible, it is worth revisiting the starting principles for rational debate, both democratic and scientific. In On Liberty, Mill’s classic defence of freedom of expression, he defends it on the grounds that:

“the opinion which it is attempted to suppress by authority may possibly be true. Those who desire to suppress it, of course deny its truth; but they are not infallible. … All silencing of discussion is an assumption of infallibility.”

He goes on to note the value of allowing partial or false information to be expressed, quote:

“If wrong, they lose [through censorship], what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth, produced by its collision with error.”

So, my contention here is that all approaches directed toward controlling information in circulation rest upon conceptually flawed and indefensible reasoning. But there is a bigger problem.

What I would like to invite you to think about is the Disinformation Paradigm as an act of “Misdirection”.

What is so remarkable about the disinformation paradigm is the extent to which it has served to divert scholarly attention from the role of powerful political actors in the west, their economic bedfellows, and their role in shaping, indeed manipulating, publics.

Across the field of communication studies considerable intellectual and research effort has, at least until recent years, been devoted to understanding the ways in which corporate news media function to “manufacture consent” for the world views of powerful vested political and corporate interests.

During the 20th Century a significant body of literature established itself as a cornerstone to this intellectual debate. Scholars such as Herbert Schiller, Ben Bagdikian, Stuart Hall, Graham Murdock, Peter Golding, Daniel Hallin, Noam Chomsky, Edward Herman, Robert McChesney and Lance Bennett provided influential frameworks as part of what I label as the elite-driven paradigm.

The most prominent articulation of the elite-driven paradigm is, of course, that of the Propaganda Model devised by the late Professor Edward Herman and US intellectual Noam Chomsky. Their influential work Manufacturing Consent: the Political Economy of the Mass Media, published in 1988, synthesized the wide range of critical communication research carried out across a large part of the 20th century and their propaganda model presented the key filters, or factors, that shape the output of mainstream media.

In brief, they describe how a combination of factors – ranging from the close proximity of corporate media and professional journalists to political and economic power, shared economic and political interests between political and business elites, the propensity of journalists to defer to the powerful along with powerful control mechanisms (flak), as well as ideological factors – lead to a situation where mainstream media reporting both limits the range of acceptable opinions and actively promotes propaganda emanating from powerful actors in society.

Well-documented historical examples of major propaganda drives include:

The Gulf of Tonkin deception used in order to escalate US involvement in Vietnam

The sanitized war coverage during Operation desert storm

The instigation and exploitation of the 9/11 event in order to usher in a quarter of a century of regime change wars:- Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and now, of course, Iran

I could go on …..

So, where does this leave us?

The elite-driven paradigm points us, inevitably, toward having to recognise the importance of propaganda activities of Western governments and corporations. They represent a far bigger, more powerful and influential source of “disinformation” than do any purportedly extremist political actors or nefarious foreign governments.

And yet, as scholars and researchers, many of us have been caught up working within the ‘disinformation paradigm’. Our attention, in other words, has been misdirected away from where the biggest problems lie.

To conclude on a constructive note, I would argue for a shift in research focus towards facilitating and enabling a rich and diverse public sphere, placing greater trust in the individual, focusing on enabling citizen-led efforts that enrich public spheres through dialogue and debate, and, most importantly, redirecting efforts towards dismantling the machinery of propaganda that has come to dominate the contemporary information environment.

I hope my thoughts provoke some healthy debate and let me end by wishing you all the very best for your conference.

Thank you