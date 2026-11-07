Piers Robinson's Substack

Piers Robinson’s Substack

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JoannaS's avatar
JoannaS
11h

Excellent article. Agree 100%

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Gary Sidley's avatar
Gary Sidley
11h

I’d be interested to know how your excellent presentation was received by the participants at that conference.

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