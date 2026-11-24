There is a large body of evidence raising substantial doubt about the events in the air on 9/11, and this series of presentations provides an introduction to this evidence. Analysis from Allan Merrill, Dr Natalie Schilling, Ted Walter and myself can be watched on YouTube:

Part 1

Allan Merrill: Analysis of Evidence Pertaining to Whether the Alleged Hijackers Boarded the Five Flights on 9/11 and of Mohamed Atta’s Luggage

Dr. Natalie Schilling: Linguistic Analysis of Transmissions Purportedly Made from Flight 11 and Flight 93

Part 2

Ted Walter: Analysis of the Alleged Hijacking Events and Purported Eyewitness Reports from Flight Attendants and Passengers

Dr. Piers Robinson: Analysis of Evidence Indicating Automated Control of the Aircraft and an Intentional Stand-Down of US Air Defenses

See also the current outline of the report being produced for submission to the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations which is available here.

And more details about this initiative can be found here: