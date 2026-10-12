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Jorge Luis's avatar
Jorge Luis
Oct 12

Even the earliest questions about this farce based on the physics of the chlorine cylinder delivery and physical condition made it clear that the stage was being set for a fabrication. The involvement of MI6's White Helmets was also clearly suspect. Whistleblower reports confirmed what anyone rational already knew or strongly suspected.

The real significance of this work is that it clearly shows the OPCW as corrupt from the top and complicit in Western spook plotting, something which must then be factored in to ALL of the OPCW's work, particularly on the Skripal Novichok analysis. It definitively established the way in which a UN agency can be captured by CIA and MI6 to become a source of propaganda instead of scientific validation. It undermines the credibility of the UN itself.

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YesXorNo
Oct 12

Murders, a False Flag and the undermining of a U.N. agency by Western “intelligence” agencies to dupe a Western population into supporting ongoing wars against Brown people from which the 1% profit.

Brought to you by CNN, Fox News, the New York Times and the rest of the complicit corporate warwongering cheerleaders.

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