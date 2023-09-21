Author’s Note: I intend this to be the first of many articles detailing the smear and character assassination campaign aimed at me and many of my colleagues. The medium-term project is to develop a book and documentary film about this 5-year long story.

In a remarkable and brazen assault on academic freedom, a UK-based academic embarked upon a campaign to remove two academics who had been invited to present at a roundtable on disinformation at the 2023 Annual Convention of the American Political Science Association (APSA). The campaign was unsuccessful but several of the panelists abandoned the panel due to the controversy, five remained.

Earlier this year myself and Professor Oliver Boyd Barrett were invited by Professors Hans Klein (Georgia Institute of Technology) and Clifford Bob (Duquesne University) to participate in the roundtable discuss about censorship which sought to bring together scholars from a wide variety of perspectives in order to discuss whether censorship regimes built around the idea of ‘disinformation’ presented a cure that was worse than the disease. Professor Boyd-Barrett and myself were invited precisely because we are well known as academics who have been attacked and denigrated for presenting arguments and analysis that challenged mainstream thinking.

Image: APSA Panel

Rather than accepting the basic scholarly principles concerning how open and rational debate should obviously require differing viewpoints to be discussed, Professor Scott Lucas initiated attacks over twitter accusing us of being ‘denialists’ and ‘disinformation’ activists, whilst copying in the APSA twitter account. A BBC journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou also chimed in.

Screenshots from X/Twitter

Professor Lucas proceeded to tweet about how he was writing to the APSA organizing panel. The drive was clearly with the intention of preventing us from speaking at the APSA roundtable. When APSA did not remove us from the panel, Lucas proceeded to contact individual panelists accusing us of being active in the promotion of ‘disinformation’ and ‘denial of war crimes’.

Email from Professor Lucas to Panel Members (full letter at appendix one)

And when some of the panelists withdrew following the letters, Lucas issued mocking messages over social media:

Fortunately, after detailed responses from Oliver and me (see appendix two), coupled with robust defences by panel chair Clifford Bob and panelist Professor Gerry Sussman, the panel was still able to proceed. But what would motivate such an unacademic and unscholarly attack and why could it be so important to stop two well-established and widely published researchers from simply discussing ‘disinformation’ and ‘censorship’ in a scholarly setting?

The Real Story: The continuing drive to Suppress the OPCW-Douma Controversy

In May 2023 the Berlin Group 21, established by former assistant UN secretary general Hans von Sponeck along with the first OPCW Director General José Bustani, Princeton emeritus Professor Richard Falk and Piers Robinson, completed and published an authoritative review of the five-year controversy regarding the OPCW’s (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) investigation of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria, 2018. It included a detailed appraisal of the procedural and scientific flaws surrounding the investigation.

Cover of the BG21 Review. Available here to download.

These flaws had been identified by inspectors involved with the investigation and the review was distributed to all member states of the OPCW and key UN officials. This 50, 000 word review led to the Brazilian government, at a UN Security Council meeting on July 11, to request that the OPCW responds to the issues it has raised.

Statement from Brazilian Ambassador at 11 June UN Security Council Meeting.

At the heart of this matter are serious questions surrounding the politicization of the OPCW and the manipulation of its Fact-Finding Missions (FFMs) in Syria.

Some of the starkest and most serious flaws in the OPCW’s investigation, fully documented in the BG21 Review, include an attempt to substitute the original interim report into the alleged attack with a doctored report that made false claims. This initial fraud was protested within the OPCW by the inspector in charge of drafting it and was reported on by British Journalist Peter Hitchens in the Mail on Sunday.

Exert from the BG21 Review

Another serious flaw concerned the suppression of the original toxicology report which had made clear the 43 civilians found dead in Douma had not been killed by chlorine gas, the alleged weapon used. Because this raised the possibility that the civilians had died or been killed under circumstances other than the alleged chemical weapons attack, its suppression meant their deaths were, to all intents and purposes, left unsolved.

Exert from the BG21 Review

In sum, and as documented in the BG21 Review, these flaws in addition to others meant that the OPCW final report claim that there were ‘reasonable grounds’ the alleged attack occurred were simply not tenable. Extensive leaked documentation, including testimony from dissenting OPCW inspectors, supported this conclusion.

Silencing Dissent

Despite multiple call for transparency and accountability at the OPCW, the response has been to stonewall the dissenting inspectors and to discredit them or anyone else questioning the official narrative on Douma. Critically, Professor Scott Lucas and BBC journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou have previously been involved in attacking both academics researching this issue and the OPCW inspectors themselves. For example, a video produced by Lucas in 2019 that denigrates dissenting OPCW inspectors can be viewed here. It is also the case that Professor Lucas has promoted alleged chemical weapons attacks over social media using information supplied by opposition groups. For example, back in 2014, he used his EA website to relay claims of a chemical attack in Talmenes and a video purporting to show the impact site of a chemical weapons attack (a crater surrounded by dead animals). A subsequent investigation discounted the video and purported chemical attack location as unreliable and likely to have been formed by explosives buried into the ground rather than a cylinder dropped from a Syrian air force helicopter as alleged (forthcoming); The Joint Investigative Mission report concluded that due to ‘inconsistencies … [the location] was disregarded for further investigation’ (S/2016/738). Other researchers have established a link between Lucas and opposition group activities regarding Syria (see here). Also notable is the fact that the BBC Journalist herself was found to have breached BBC editorial standards by its own internal watchdog when she published a report insinuating that one of the dissenting OPCW officials received money from Wikileaks; a claim that is entirely false.

These attacks sit within the context of a wider smear campaign against academics researching Syria and some of the early stages of this are documented in this censored academic chapter and also relayed in this article recently published by Professor Tim Hayward. Broadly speaking, the strategy adopted has been to make false and defamatory allegations against those questioning the OPCW’s Douma investigation, for example alleging that they are ‘war crime deniers’ or ‘disinformation activists’. Of course, these two claims are demonstrably false. It is a matter of public record that investigators involved with Douma have protested that the investigation was flawed and the issue is not denial of a war crime but rather the question of attribution or responsibility for the alleged war crime. And this campaign to prevent open debate and discussion of the issues raised by OPCW inspectors has now manifested itself in the brazen attempt to prevent academics speaking at a conference.

And, of course, in all of his attempts to smear me and Professor Boyd-Barrett in front of APSA and the panelists, no mention was made by Professor Lucas of the dissenting OPCW inspectors nor my work with Hans von Sponeck, Professor Richard Falk and ambassador José Bustani. To do so would have undermined the trashy and smearing allegations of ‘war crimes denial’ and ‘disinformation activism’. In a recent interview with Aaron Maté, the systematic ‘memory holing’ by mainstream media of the dissenting inspectors is further detailed and discussed (the whole interview is well worth watching).

So, herein lies the underlying motivation that explains why it is so important for some to de-platform two academics. It is a campaign that has been going on since 2018, when the alleged attack occurred in Douma, and has revolved around a drive to prevent open debate about the issues raised by the OPCW’s own inspectors. And the stakes are very, very, high. Britain, the US and France attacked Syria with cruise missiles immediately after the alleged attack in Douma, even before the OPCW FFM could start their investigation. They have retrospectively justified their attack by drawing on manipulated OPCW findings. More broadly, much of the Western official line on Syria is underpinned by claims regarding chemical weapons use and which provide support to a policy of ‘regime change’, continued sanctions against Syria and the presence of US forces in the oil producing North East region of Syria. To protect the narrative and these vested interests, reasoned and open scholarly debate has to be sacrificed at the altar of geo-political interests.

Appendix One

Email sent my Professor Scott Lucas to Panelists

Appendix Two

Email from Piers Robinson to APSA and panelists

Dear

I would like to make clear that the allegations made against me by Professor Lucas, using his social media twitter account, are entirely false and defamatory. I am accused, along with Professor Oliver Boyd Barrett, of ‘war crimes denial’ and ‘disinformation activism’.

I have been involved for many years in research regarding the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria. Professor Lucas has on numerous occasions and over many years attacked me and also OPCW inspectors who blew the whistle regarding a manipulated investigation. A video from Lucas, produced and published in 2019, in which he also denigrates the dissenting OPCW inspectors can be viewed here:

.In the last two years I have been working with former assistant UN secretary general Hans von Sponeck, the first OPCW Director General José Bustani and Princeton emeritus Professor Richard Falk (Berlin Group 21), and we recently published a 50,000 word report, commissioned by two elected Members of the European Parliament, on the OPCW issue. This was distributed formally to all OPCW states parties and key UN officials in May 2023. It has led to a call by the Brazilian government in the UN Security Council for a response from the OPCW to the issues that it raises.

At the heart of this matter are a number of OPCW officials who have raised multiple and substantial concerns regarding an OPCW Fact Finding Mission and the details of this are fully documented in our review. None of this is ‘disinformation’ or untrue. The issue at stake has nothing to do with denial of any war crime, but rather the question of attribution regarding the deaths of the civilians in Douma. The review can be read in full here: https://berlingroup21.org/front-matter-and-introduction.

Along with many others who have commented or raise concerns about this issue, I have been subjected to aggressive, defamatory and sustained smear campaigns which have been focused on preventing a full, objective and rational discussion of the issues raised by the OPCW’s own scientists. Professor Lucas’ complaints need to be understood in this context and he is continuing a campaign that has gone on for many years now.

If you require any further information or would like to meet with me at the APSA conference, I am more than happy to oblige.

Yours Sincerely

Dr Piers Robinson