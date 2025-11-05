Piers Robinson's Substack

Piers Robinson's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
1d

This is an excellent overview of the impact of "The 9/11 Files" and the cautious path Tucker Carlson has followed. His audience will not (with perhaps a few exceptions) call him a conspiracy theorist for what he has detailed in his 5 episodes. The chief benefit of Carlson's series is bringing to the mainstream the idea of the need for a new investigation into the events of September Eleventh. I think it is a worthy gamble, and may spur other voices who are on the sidelines to add to call in the lead up to the 25th anniversary of the 'attacks.' Many of us who have tried to shine a light on the many omissions of the 9/11 Commission Report have been either ignored or dismissed. It is commendable that 9/11 widow, Kristen Breitweiser, was in Episode 2. It has the potential to connect the viewing audience with someone who suffered a loss and to see the need for getting answers that families of the victims, and the American people (and international community) deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robots and Chips's avatar
Robots and Chips
6h

Tucker's series represents a real breakthrough in bringing 9/11 questions into mainstream discourse. His caution might frustrate some, but it could be strategically smart for reaching people who have avoided this topic for decades. The Building 7 coverage alone is huge. Now we need him to go futher and address the Twin Towers evidence directly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Piers Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture