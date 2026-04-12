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Abheda's avatar
Abheda
Apr 13Edited

Do you mean to tell me that none of these intelligent folks get it that, given the Rothschild family alone controls over half the world's wealth, and the other banksters control all but <1% of the rest of it (cf Forbes, etc), none of this would be happening except for their control and manipulation of the US, Israel, Brussels, City of London/UK, Vatican, etc ad infinitum? And before someone gets on their high horse, not all of them have Jewish names... and NONE of them are actual practicing Jews (or Christians); they're avowed and provable Satanists. Have these good signatories not NOTICED that the US is ALREADY being taken down socially and culturally - along with the EU and UK? I don't know what the grand plan is, but the current facts are right in our face: you could nuke these countries who are blamed (rightly, on the surface of things) for all the horrors of war, aggression, theft & genocide via colonization, etc... but if the wealth aka power remains in the same hands, NOTHING WILL CHANGE. GET REAL FOLKS. PLEASE!

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
Apr 14

This should be called, "How to make the common people pay the price for what the ruling class does, yet again." Treaty of Versailles 2.0. Our lootership and their transnational corporate banker cartel never pay the price for their endless wars, let alone their genocide of human culture globally. One has to ask eventually, how is this initiative any different? And over and over you'll find, it isn't. One playbook. Money power. It's the only thing that buys immunity and the silence of those who would expose them.

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