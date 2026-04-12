The conscience of humanity resists “everything for us, nothing for others,” the creed of the predatory empire erected on the corpses of nations. The shameless rapacity and insolence have reached their zenith, and Trump’s threats illustrate the depraved spirit of a decaying civilisation. We must not be passive witnesses, but active architects of a new world where arrogance crumbles and righteousness prevails.

A large transnational group of prominent voices—including former UN officials, Retired career diplomats, former ministers, scholars and intellectuals, political figures and former parliamentarians, military and security professionals, artists, lawyers as well as journalists, activists, and antiwar leaders, from 30 countries—has released an open letter sharply criticising the global role of the United States and calling for a new international order centered on sovereignty and resistance to what they describe as Western domination.

Most of the signatories are from Western countries, alongside participants from Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The declaration, titled “A Declaration to the Conscience of Humanity,” was signed by over 170 signatories from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Serbia, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Russia, China, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Lebanon, Turkey, and Iran.

In this fact-based public letter, the authors deliver a sweeping critique of American foreign policy and historical conduct. The letter states that for “249 years—spanning the entirety of its existence since 1776—the United States built a record of atrocity that belonged to a darker, pre-civilised age,” describing the country as “a predatory empire erected on the corpses of nations.”

The signatories, including current and former professors affiliated with 52 universities and academic institutions worldwide, accuse Washington of maintaining global military dominance through an extensive overseas presence. They state that the United States operates “over 800 military garrisons poisoning more than 90 foreign countries and territories” and has cultivated what the signatories call “a doctrine of absolute predation.”

The declaration also condemns U.S. involvement in major wars of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, referring to what it calls “the genocidal horror of Vietnam,” “the annihilation of Cambodia,” and the “systematic slaughter of Koreans,” as well as the destruction of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan.

A central focus of the document is the ongoing confrontation involving Iran. These public figures argue that the current situation reflects what they describe as an expansionist U.S. strategy aimed at dominating global resources. According to the statement, the United States government is driven by “the demonic creed of ‘everything for us, nothing for others’,” which they say seeks control of global resources ranging from “the oil of Venezuela” to “the mineral wealth of Greenland” or “the energy reserves of Canada”.

The undersigned further assert that U.S. policy now “fixates on Iran” because the country possesses “over seven percent of the world’s mineral and energy wealth,” which they describe as “the final frontier of plunder.”

The document also criticizes contemporary American leadership, arguing that the “moral collapse of the West finds its embodiment in the pathetic figure of Mr. Trump,” and calling for what they describe as an end to “the era of pillage.”

Beyond its criticism of U.S. policy, the announcement proposes several demands that the signatories say are necessary to end the current war on Iran. These include guarantees against future aggression, the dismantling of U.S. military installations in the region, formal international condemnation of acts of aggression, reparations for damages caused by war, the establishment of a new legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz, recognising Iran’s sovereignty, and the prosecution and extradition of operatives in anti-Iranian media who have incited this bloodshed.

The authors also call on intellectuals, scholars, institutions, and civil society organizations worldwide to condemn what is described as the normalization of violations of international law and to challenge the global structures that sustain domination and military intervention.

In conclusion, the signatories argue that the present moment represents a decisive historical turning point. “We stand with justice—not as passive witnesses, but as active architects of a new world,” the letter states, emphasizing that the international community must confront what it calls the return of predatory power in global politics.

Among the signatories are prominent scientists and figures representing a wide array of expertise and leadership, including philosophers, economists, historians, sociologists, jurists, theologians, Islamologists, reverends, biologists, physicians, musicians, filmmakers, songwriters, singers, entrepreneurs, engineers, novelists, theorists, as well as a physicist, a psychologist, an anthropologist, and a comedian. This diverse coalition reflects the global conscience of humanity, uniting professionals, scholars, and advocates from multiple disciplines in a shared call against U.S. exceptionalism.

The full text of the declaration, along with the complete list of signatories, has been released publicly in more than ten languages:

……………………………………………………………………………………………………….

A Declaration to the Conscience of Humanity

To the peoples of the world, to thinkers, to scholars, and to those who believe in justice:

A specter now haunts the conscience of humanity—the return of predatory power— and it shall no longer go unchallenged.

For 249 years—spanning the entirety of its existence since 1776—the United States built a record of atrocity that belonged to a darker, pre-civilised age; the predatory empire erected on the corpses of nations; from the genocide of nearly 5 million Indigenous peoples, to the brutal enslavement of over 4 million Africans, to the lynching of more than 4,000 Black citizens under Jim Crow. With over 800 military garrisons poisoning more than 90 foreign countries and territories, it cultivated a doctrine of absolute predation. From the genocidal horror of Vietnam, with over 3 million dead; to the annihilation of Cambodia, where 2 million perished under US-backed terror; to the systematic slaughter of Koreans, with more than 4 million Korean lives extinguished; to the destruction of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan, where one million Iraqis and tens of thousands of Libyans were consumed by US fire.

Yet the rational order that governs the world once helped humanity move beyond such practices. Humanity had consigned this barbarism to history. But now we are witnessing its return. The ongoing, systematic immolation of Gaza through the sustained support for the genocidal Israeli regime, where over 77,000 civilians in Palestine have been butchered—the scale of this atrocity reveals an inescapable truth: the pre-civilised practice has returned, and Washington has once again become its willing executor.

This is the demonic creed of “everything for us, nothing for others.” With shameless rapacity, it claims the resources of the world—whether the oil of Venezuela, the mineral wealth of Greenland, or the energy reserves of Canada—as objects of strategic entitlement. And now, that gluttonous eye fixates on Iran. Because Iran—possessing over 7% of the world’s mineral and energy wealth—is seen as the final frontier of plunder.

Yet this is no longer a matter of economics. It is a matter of honour. The world witnesses that the United States is actively engaged in a criminal enterprise termed the “Ramadan War” against the Iranian nation. This ongoing butchery has already claimed the lives of 208 innocent children. Let the world mark the date—168 of them were little girls, elementary students at the Shadjareh Tayyebeh School in Minab city in Iran, extinguished in their classrooms by US ordained terror.

Their futile and desperate contrivances aim at so-called “regime change” and the fragmentation of Iran—stripping the nation of its sovereignty and, thereby, facilitating the systematic plunder of its resources. In pursuit of this ultimate depravity, the U.S. brutally assassinated Iran’s spiritual and intellectual leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—recognised globally as a voice against arrogance and terrorism—along with his family.

They have waged a war of targeted terror against the very pillars of the Iranian state. To date, US aggression has criminally murdered 39 Iranian statesmen, including the scientific genius Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Now, the insolence has reached its zenith. The US President openly threatens the Iranian people on social media with the destruction of their energy infrastructure. This is the depraved spirit of a decaying civilisation. The moral collapse of the West finds its embodiment in the pathetic figure of Mr. Trump—a man whose catastrophic conduct over the last two years has exhausted not only the world, but his own people. The time has come to declare, with one voice: Enough! The era of pillage is over.

But the United States has made a fatal miscalculation. What stands before it is not merely a nation, but a civilisation that has weaponised its own DNA—ancient organisational genius fused with 21st-century scientific sovereignty. This is the reality of active deterrence by Iran; a global pole of power that dictates the terms of engagement, forcing strategic retreat by rewriting the very rules of active defence. Now, its adaptive reorganisation, civilisational continuity, and social unity have fused into a singular, unbreakable force.

Iran’s all-encompassing defence and active deterrence represents a golden opportunity to end global hegemony. The historical and civilisational doctrine of Iran is absolute: power does not confer right, and domination cannot serve as a foundation for justice. This is recognised as the bedrock of Iran’s invincibility. The world may avail itself of this historic turning point, drawing upon this very doctrine of liberation, to bring an end to domination and oppression wherever they may exist.

US and Israeli exceptionalism have dragged the world into an epoch defining choice between might and right, sovereignty and subjugation, dignity and dishonour. This moment must serve as the wake-up call for humanity to recognize that there is another way. It must impel people everywhere to do everything in their power to challenge the structures undergirding a global system that desecrates every moral value including the right to life itself.

Iran is the final frontier. If it falls, the hope of a better, enlightened future for the world dies with it. We cannot let that happen. The aggression against Iran is part of a system of global power that oppresses all of us. We cannot afford to stand by and watch arrogant authoritarianism running amok. Our very future depends on the success of Iran.

Therefore we cannot countenance any outcome of this war that involves a return to the status quo ante. Those who inflict such suffering must be made to pay a hefty price for their crimes. They must be made to realise that military might does not absolve them of the responsibility to uphold the laws on which the peace and security of our world depend. To that end, we support the terms set out by Iran for ending this war.

From the perspective of global justice, the terms for ending this war are absolute and non-negotiable:

1. Guarantees against repetition and a binding international commitment ensuring no future aggression. 2. The immediate dismantling of all US military installations in the region. 3. Formal admission of aggression, international condemnation of the aggressors, and full reparations for life and property. 4. An immediate end to war on all regional fronts. 5. A new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz, recognising Iran’s sovereignty. 6. The prosecution and extradition of operatives in anti-Iranian media who have incited this bloodshed.

We, the undersigned in spirit, call upon our peers, the thinkers, the scholars, the institutions of conscience, and the advocates of justice across the world:

• Condemn the United States unequivocally for its systematic normalisation of contempt for international covenants and its reversion to the spirit of historical savagery and barbarism. • Isolate the rogue regime of the United States diplomatically and economically for its ongoing crimes against humanity. • Recognise Iran’s inherent right to active deterrence against unprovoked aggression. • Demand the immediate cessation of American and U.S.-sponsored terrorism and the prosecution of those who order it.

As it has always done, history will record the courage of those who refuse to remain silent. We stand with justice—not as passive witnesses, but as active architects of a new world that has reached its threshold where arrogance crumbles and righteousness prevails. The arrogant must be dismantled. The world demands it. Justice will enforce it.

Signed in solidarity;

1. Richard Falk (USA)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and former UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (2008 – 2014) author or editor of more than 50 books on international law and global politics

2. Denis Halliday (Ireland)

Former UN Secretary-General deputy and Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Gandhi International Peace Award (2003)

3. Norman Finkelstein (USA)

Highly internationally known political scientist, son of Holocaust-survivor parents, widely cited & recognized in Middle East political debate. former Professor at universities of DePaul, Princeton, Rutgers and New York

4. Avi Shlaim (UK)

Professor Emeritus of International Relations and Historian at St Antony’s College, Oxford University, British Academy Medal (2017) for lifetime achievement, PEN Hessell‑Tiltman Prize (2024) for historical writing

5. Hans von Sponeck (Germany)

Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq

6. Alain de Benoist (France)

Internationally recognized philosopher and essayist whose work spans political theory, philosophy, history of religions, and cultural criticism, focused on critiques of liberalism, universalism, and modern egalitarian ideology

7. Chris Williamson (UK)

Former Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government (2010 to 2013), Former member of Parliament for 7 years, former leader of Derby City Council

8. Boaventura de Sousa Santos (Portugal)

One of the world’s most internationally highly cited sociologists, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the School of Economics of the University of Coimbra, Distinguished Legal Scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, Founder of the World Social Forum & the concept of “Epistemologies of the South”, Frantz Fanon Lifetime Achievement Award (2022), Kalven Prize, Jabuti Award, Gulbenkian Science Prize

9. Jean Bricmont (Belgium)

Internationally cited theoretical physicist and philosopher of science, Professor at the Catholic University of Louvain, author/co-author of several books including Fashionable Nonsense and Humanitarian Imperialism

10. Dieudonné (France)

Internationally recognized Artist and Stand-up Comedian, author of more than 25 one-man shows, recipient of the Grand Prix de l’Humour Noir (2000) for his contribution to satirical comedy

11. Hamid Algar (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Persian studies at the University of California, Berkeley, King Faisal Prize laureate

12. Oya Baydar (Turkey)

Iconic Novelist and Sociologist who spent years in political exile after the 1980 Turkish coup d’état, later she returned and continued her literary career. She holds 5 Awards on novels, literature, short story and culture

13. Philip Giraldi (USA)

Counterterrorism Expert and Columnist, Executive Director of the non-profit, non-partisan anti-war advocacy group The Council for the National Interest (CNI), Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

14. Imam Suhaib Webb (UK)

Former imam of the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, Former Resident Scholar of the Islamic Center of New York University, founder of Ella Collins Institute, one of the World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims list by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (2010), recipient as Best Muslim Blog of the Year and Best Muslim Tweeter of the Year by Brass Crescent Awards

15. Cynthia McKinney (USA)

Former Congresswomen for 6 terms (Georgia), Assistant Professor and Director of the Office of External Affairs at North South University; recipient of various peace and human-rights awards (e.g., peace advocacy awards)

16. Ann Wright (USA)

Army Colonel and Former US diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to the US war on Iraq, Jurist

17. Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (Malaysia)

President of Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations

18. R. Roshan Baig (India)

Former seven-time member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Former Minister of Home Affairs, Former Minister for Urban Development, Former Minister for Infrastructure

19. Saied Reza Ameli (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Full Professor of Communication and Global Studies at the University of Tehran, Head of the UNESCO Chair on Cyberspace and Culture, Founder and Dean of the Faculty of World Studies, Editor-in-chief of Journal of Cyberspace Studies, Member of Iranian Academy of Sciences as well as two High State Cultural Councils

20. Haim Bresheeth (UK)

Retired Professorial Research Associate Professor of Film, Media and Cultural Studies, and Visual Culture at the School of SOAS, the University of East London, Campaign Against Misrepresentation in Public Affairs

21. Mohammad Marandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Full Professor of English Literature, Orientalism and American Studies at University of Tehran

22. Ajamu Baraka (USA)

2016 Green Party nominee for Vice President, Anti-Colonial fighter and Veteran of U.S. Black Liberation Movement, Founder of Black Alliance for Peace

23. Bijan Abdolkarimi (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Philosopher, prominent intellectual in post October 7th era, focused on ontology and political philosophy, specializing in the thought of Martin Heidegger, Associate Professor of philosophy in Islamic Azad University

24. Daud Abdullah (UK)

Director of Middle East Monitor and former Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain

25. Vijay Prashad (India)

Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, editor of LeftWord Books, Chief Correspondent at Globetrotter, and senior fellow at Renmin University of China, advisory board member of the US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, co-founder of the Forum of Indian Leftists, Muzaffar Ahmad Book Prize, Paul A. Baran–Paul M. Sweezy Memorial Award

26. Ramón Grosfoguel (USA)

Sociologist and Professor Emeritus at the Department of Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley

27. Lawrence Davidson (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Middle East History at West Chester University (WCU)

28. David Miller (UK)

Sociologist and former professor at the University of Strathclyde, the University of Bath and the University of Bristol, Co-Director of Spinwatch

29. Abbas Edalat (UK)

Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics at Imperial College London and founder of the Science and Arts Foundation (SAF) and Campaign against Sanctions, Military and Imperial Interventions (CASMII)

30. Dinah Shelton (USA)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at George Washington University Law School; former Commissioner and President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (2010–2014), Elizabeth Haub Prize for Environmental Law (2006), International Environmental Law Award (2016)

31. Jodi Dean (USA)

Political Theorist and Professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, former Erasmus Professor of the Humanities in the Faculty of Philosophy at Erasmus University Rotterdam

32. Peter Limb (USA)

Internationally recognized Historian and Professor at Michigan State University

33. Michael Maloof (USA)

Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense

34. Michael Springmann (USA)

Former Diplomat in Germany and Saudi Arabia, Attorney and Counsellor at Law, Doctor of Law

35. Augusto Sinagra (Italy)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at Sapienza University of Rome

36. Syed Sadatullah Husaini (India)

President of India’s biggest Muslim origination (Jamaat-e-Islami Hind)

37. Angelo d’Orsi (Italy)

Historian of Philosophy and Professor Emeritus of History of Political Doctrines at the University of Turin

38. Sibel Edmonds (USA)

Exposer of corruption and intelligence failures within U.S. government agencies, PEN/Newman’s Own First Amendment Award (2006), Sam Adams Award for Integrity in Intelligence (2012)

39. Kevin B. MacDonald (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Evolutionary Psychology at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB)

40. Alberto Bradanini (Italy)

Former director of UN Interregional Crime & Justice Research Institute & UN Research Institute on Crime & Drugs, former ambassador in Tehran and Beijing, president of the Centre for Contemporary China Studies in Italy

41. James H. Fetzer (USA)

McKnight Professor Emeritus of the Philosophy of Science at the University of Minnesota Duluth

42. Piero Bevilacqua (Italy)

Historian, Professor of Contemporary History at the Sapienza University of Rome, author of 34 books

43. Claudio Mutti (Italy)

Former Professor at the University of Bologna, Director of “Eurasia, Rivista di Studi Geopolitici”

44. Siddiqullah Chowdhury (India)

Representative of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, member of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

45. Claudio Moffa (Italy)

Former Professor of History of International Relations at the University of Teramo

46. Maria Poumier (France)

Professor at University of Havana, Former Professor at the University of Paris (Sorbonne), documentary maker

47. Bruno Drweski (France)

Professor Emeritus at the National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations (Université Paris-Cité) and Paris Geopolitics Academy

48. Paulina Aroch Fugellie (Mexico)

Full Professor at the Department of Humanities, Metropolitan Autonomous University

49. Munyaradzi Mushonga (South Africa)

Global Academic Director for the Decolonial International Network (DIN), Associate Professor at the University of the Free State

50. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed (India)

Religious and literary scholar, Imam of India’s second largest mosque (Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri)

51. Alain Corvez (France)

Colonel of French Army, former advisor minister of defense, former deputy to the General Commanding the UN Force in South Lebanon, advisor in international affairs

52. Jodie Evans (USA)

Co-founder of the anti-war organization Code Pink, Filmmaker, former board chair of Rainforest Action Network

53. Jean-Louis Poirier (France)

Philosopher, Historian and Translator

54. Zlatko Hadžidedić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Political Scientist and Director of the Center for Nationalism Studies in Sarajevo

55. Elizabeth Murray (USA)

Former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East at the National Intelligence Council; member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

56. Pepe Escobar (Brazil)

Geopolitical Analyst and Journalist who has written for Asia Times, Mondialisation.ca, CounterPunch, Al-Jazeera, RT, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Guancha

57. Rodney Shakespeare (UK)

Economist and Visiting Professor at Trisakti University, Expert on Binary Economics

58. Salman Hussaini Nadwi (India)

Founding member/chairman of numerous religious, medical, IT and engineering colleges and hospitals, scholar and professor in the Islamic sciences, author of numerous scholarly works, President of Jamiat Shabaab ul Islam, editor and co-editor of thirteen different periodicals in English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages

59. Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland)

Former Military Advisor to the Secretary General of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

60. Daniel Estulin (Lithuania)

Writer and international speaker, author of “The True Story of the Bilderberg Group”

61. Peter Koenig (Switzerland)

Economist and Geopolitical Analyst with more than 30 years of experience in the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the Swiss Development Cooperation

62. İbrahim Betil (Turkey)

Founding President of the Turkish Education Volunteers Foundation, Businessman and Social Entrepreneur, former CEO of Tekfen Holding, Multiple Turkish civil society and philanthropy awards

63. Tommy Sheridan (Scotland)

Candidate for Glasgow in 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Elections, Former Member of the Parliament, Former Convenor of Scottish Socialist Party, Former Glasgow City Councillor, former Convenor of Solidarity

64. Christoph Hörstel (Germany)

Author and Expert on Security, NATO Policies, Geopolitics, and German foreign policy, Publicist

65. Sara Flounders (USA)

Co-director of the International Action Center and Secretariat Member of the Workers World Party

66. Kevin J. Barrett (USA)

Arabist-Islamologist Scholar, former Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

67. Zakia Soman (India)

Former Professor of Business Communication at the University of Gujarat, Founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) on women’s rights, member of South Asian Alliance for Poverty Eradication (SAAPE)

68. Stephen Sizer (UK)

Former Vicar of Christ Church of Virginia Water in Surrey and director of the Peacemaker Trust

69. E. Michael Jones (USA)

Former Professor of English literature at Saint Mary’s College (Indiana), founder of Culture Wars Magazine

70. Tim Anderson (Australia)

Political Economist, Director of Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, Former Senior lecturer at the University of Sydney

71. Piers Robinson (UK)

Former Professor of Political Journalism, International Politics and Political Communication at Universities of Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool, Co-Director Organisation for Propaganda Studies & Research Director at

the International Center for 9/11 Justice

72. Pino Cabras (Italy)

Former Vice-President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament

73. Jean Michel Vernochet (France)

Former Journalist of Le Figaro Magazine, Writer and Geopolitical Analyst

74. Angelo Persiani (Italy)

Former Ambassador in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Sweden

75. Guillermo Barreto (Venezuela)

Biologist and Retired Full Professor at the Organisms Biology Department of Simón Bolívar University

76. Mateusz Piskorski (Poland)

Former Professor at University of Szczecin and Jan Długosz University, Co-founder of the European Center of Geopolitical Analysis, former member of the Polish Parliament in the Assembly of Western European Union

77. Declan Hayes (Ireland)

Retired Professor at the Sophia University of Tokyo

78. Anisur Rahman Qasmi (India)

Scholar, community leader, Former vice president of the All India Milli Council, lecturer on Islamic jurisprudence

79. Dave Smith (Australia)

Anglican priest, Social Educator, Boxer, 2022 Candidate in Federal Election - United Australia Party (Grayndler)

80. Aran Martin (Australia)

Managing Editor of the Institute of Postcolonial Studies (IPCS), Professor at University of Melbourne, Executive Director of Global Security Foundation, Editor of Postcolonial Studies

81. David Rovics (USA)

Singer and Songwriter, Musician focused on US wars, globalization, anarchism, social justice and labor history, ASCAP Deems Taylor Award

82. Vito Petrocelli (Italy)

Former Chairman of Foreign affairs committee of Italian Senate, Editorial Director of AntiDiplomatico,

83. Dilek Bektas (Turkey)

Retired Professor at Mimar Sinan Fine Art University

84. Veysel Dinler (Turkey)

Professor of law at Hitit University

85. Christian Bouchet (France)

Anthropologist, Former Politician and Antiwar Activist

86. Hacer Ansal (Turkey)

Professor of Sociology at Işık University, Expert on Social Theory and Gender

87. Denijal Jegić (Lebanon)

Professor of communication in the Department of Communication at Lebanese American University

88. Pawel Moscicki (Poland)

Professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences, Philosopher, Essayist, host of the Inny Swiat podcast

89. Vanessa Beeley (France)

Photographer and Independent Journalist on Middle Eastern issues based in Syria

90. Massoud Shadjareh (UK)

Chair of Islamic Human Rights Commission-London, holding consultative status at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs

91. Zeki Kılıçaslan (Turkey)

Professor of chest diseases at Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine, Social Justice Advocate

92. Sandew Hira (Netherlands)

Founder of Decolonial International Network known for his Decolonial Theory, Director of International Institute for Scientific Research

93. Paul Larudee (USA)

Founder of the Free Gaza Movement and the Free Palestine Movement, Member of the International Solidarity Movement, co-speaker of the 2010 Gaza Freedom Flotilla

94. Yvonne Ridley (UK)

Secretary General of European Muslim League, Candidate for Glasgow in 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Elections, Former President of the International Muslim Women’s Union

95. Konrad Rekas (Poland–Scotland)

Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, Member of Polish YES for Scotland

96. James Perloff (USA)

Author, Researcher, and former Editor-In-Chief of The New American magazine

97. Lucien Cerise (France)

Author of Governing by Chaos, Antiwar activist and Geopolitical Analyst

98. Jürgen Cain Külbel (Germany)

Criminologist, Investigative Journalist, Author of a book on Israel’s role in assassination of Hariri

99. Carol Brouillet (USA)

Peace activist, co-founder of the Northern California 9-11 Truth Alliance, and Green Party candidate for the U.S. Congress in California (2006, 2008, 2012)

100. Dogan Bermek (Turkey)

President of Alevi Philosophy Center Association, Former President of the Alavi Federation of Turkiye

101. Gilles Munier (France)

Investigative Journalist and Secretary General of the Franco-Iraqi Friendships Association

102. Rebecca Shoot (USA)

International lawyer, Co-Convener of Washington Working Group for the International Criminal Court and Co-Convener ImPact Coalition on Strengthening International Judicial Institutions

103. Leonid Savin (Russia)

Chief editor of Geopolitika.ru (from 2008), founder and chief editor of Journal of Eurasian Affairs

104. Rich Siegel (USA)

Pianist, songwriter, writer and peace activist, and 2015 Green Party political candidate in New Jersey

105. Gordon Duff (USA)

Former UN Diplomat in Iraq, Vietnam War Marine

106. Marion Sigaut (France)

Historian, Essayist, and Researcher on French history and political thought

107. Caleb Maupin (USA)

Founder of Center for Political Innovation, Journalist

108. Jacob Cohen (France)

Academic, Novelist and Antiwar Activist

109. Ken O’keefe (USA–Ireland)

Former Marine and Gulf War veteran, antiwar activist

110. Rainer Rupp (Germany)

Economist and Journalist

111. Thomas Werlet (France)

Leader of Mouvement FRANCE RÉSISTANCE

112. Dragana Trifković (Serbia)

Director General of the Center for Geostrategic Studies & President of the Eurasian Media Forum

113. Feroze Mithiborwala (India)

Columnist and Founder of India Iran Friendship Forum

114. Imam Muhammad al-Asi (USA)

Former Imam of the Islamic Center of Washington, Research Fellow at the Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought

115. Benedetto Ligorio (Italy)

Assistant Professor at the Department of philosophy of Sapienza University of Rome

116. Rania Masri (USA)

Co-Director of North Carolina Environmental Justice Network

117. Peter Sainsbury (Australia)

Adjunct Professor, University of Notre Dame Australia, School of Medicine, Sydney, Australia,

118. Haydeé García Bravo (Mexico)

Associate Researcher at Center of Interdisciplinarity Research in Science and Humanities, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

119. José Gandarilla Salgado (Mexico)

Senior Researcher at Center of Interdisciplinarity Research in Science and Humanities, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

120. Finian Cunningham (Ireland)

Author and Journalist at Strategic Culture Foundation

121. Margherita Furlan (Italy)

Journalist and director of Casa Del Sole TV

122. Eva Bartlett (Canada–USA)

Independent journalist, war correspondent, and activist focusing on Middle East conflicts

123. Teša Tešanović (Serbia)

Journalist and TV host, founder of Balkan Info

124. Claude Janvier (France)

Writer, Essayist and Columnist

125. Eric Walberg (Canada)

Geopolitical Expert and Author

126. Valérie Bugault (France)

Jurist and geopolitical analyst; Jurist

127. Adrián Salbuchi (Argentina)

Political Analyst and Writer

128. Yvan Benedetti (France)

One of the prominent leaders of Yellow Vests Movement

129. Yannick Sauveur (France)

Writer and Geopolitical analyst

130. Pierre-Antoine Plaquevent (France)

Writer, political analyst, and international consultant, Head the Strategika think tank and the Polemos newsletter

131. Arnaud Develay (France)

Political Consultant and International Legal Expert

132. Michael Spath (USA)

Executive Director of Indiana Center for Middle East Peace

133. Zhu Haozeng (China)

Editor in Chief of Haikou Xianjielun Cultural Media

134. António Gomes Marques (Portugal)

Retired Banking Director, Essayist

135. Haleh Niazmand (USA)

Professor of Art at Modesto Junior College, Conceptual Artist, Curator, and Art Critic

136. Claude Timmerman (France)

Biologist, statistician, and researcher in population genetics; Essayist, commentator of Boulevard Voltaire

137. Hafsa Kara-Mustapha (UK)

Journalist and Author, Head of Global Operations African Legacy Foundation

138. Ginette Hess Skandrani (France)

Antiwar activist and member of Parti des Verts (French Green party)

139. Yacob Mahi (Belgium)

Theologian and Islamologist, Professor of Islamic Studies

140. Adam Shamir (Sweden)

Writer, Journalist, and Political Commentator

141. Jean-Loup Izambert (France)

Independent Investigative Journalist and Writer

142. Zafar Bangash (Canada)

Director Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought in Toronto

143. Imad Hamrouni (France)

Professor at Académie de Géopolitique de Paris, expert on Middle Eastern affairs

144. Joe Iosbaker (USA)

Coordinator of the March on the Democratic National Convention 2024 to Stand With Palestine

145. Richard Haley (UK)

Chair of Scotland Against Criminalising Communities

146. David J. Reilly (USA)

Independent Journalist, Political Commentator, Former Candidate for Governor of Idaho in 2020

147. Nasreen Methai (India)

Founding member of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA); an NGO working on women’s rights

148. Kim Petersen (USA)

Co-editor of the Dissident Voice newsletter

149. Stefano Bonilauri (Italy)

Journalist and Director of Anteo Edizioni

150. Tobias Pfennig (Germany)

Software Engineer and political activist

151. Tony Gosling (UK)

Investigative journalist and political activist

152. Zhang Shouliang (China)

Deputy editor-in-chief of Haikou Xianjielun Cultural Media

153. Steven Sahiounie (USA)

Award Winning Journalist and chief editor of MidEastDiscourse

154. Ümit Aktaş (Turkey)

Physician, specialist in herbal therapy and acupuncture

155. Imran Mohd Rasid (Malaysia)

Executive Director of Citizens International

156. Aly Bakkali (Belgium)

President of Partie Islam, antiwar activist

157. Fatma Orgel (Turkey)

Physician at Esenler Clinic, antiwar activist

158. Gurhan Ertur (Turkey)

Director of the NGO Citizen Initiative, antiwar activist

159. Luca Arrighi (Italy)

Logician and designer of deterministic governance architectures



160. Dave Cannon (UK)

Chair of Jewish Network for Palestine

161. Fatma Akdokur (Turkey)

Theology Instructor, antiwar activist

162. Houman Mortazavi (Canada)

Barrister and Solicitor, antiwar activist

163. S.Q Massod (India)

Secretary of ASEEM, antiwar activist

164. Richard Ray (USA)

Editor and Antiwar Activist

165. Shabbir Ali Warsi (India)

Scholar and Antiwar Activist

166. Abbas Ali (UK)

InMinds Human Rights Group

167. Norma Hashim (Malaysia)

Treasurer of Viva Palestina Malaysia

168. Saidi Nordine (Belgium)

Co-spokesperson of Bruxelles Pantheres

169. Iqbal Jassat (South Africa)

Executive Member of Media Review Network

170. Syed Farid Nizami (India)

Scholar and Antiwar Activist

171. Asif Ali Zaidi (India)

Lawyer and Researcher, antiwar activist

172. Kerem Ali (UK)

Spokesperson of Palestine Pulse

173. Syed Mounis Abidi (India)

Human Rights Lawyer, antiwar activist

174. Joe Lorincz (Australia)

Wentworth Falls NSW

175. Mouhad Reghif (Belgium)

Co-spokesperson of Bruxelles Pantheres

Signatories are signing in their individual capacities and affiliations are for identification purposes only.