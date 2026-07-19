The Campbell family are at a critical juncture in their battle to reopen the inquest into the death of Geoff Campbell on 9/11 and bring into court critical evidence about what really happened on 9/11. Musician and political activist Roger Waters has provided full support for the Campbell family and was interviewed by Tucker Carlson this week:

The Attorney General (AG) is currently arguing that his decisions in cases like this are beyond judicial review — meaning bereaved families could be denied justice without the courts ever being able to examine whether those decisions were lawful.

The legal battle now, which has reached the UK Supreme Court, is to successfully challenge the AG’s argument and, in doing so, establish an important legal precedent ensuring that AG decisions are subject to proper judicial scrutiny and reopen the path toward a new inquest into Geoff’s death.

This is now one of the most important legal accountability cases ever in the UK and equally one of the most important cases ever for 9/11 justice.

However, £125,000 is needed by the end of July. The crowd funder details are available here:

Please support the Campbell family and help us to finally bring 9/11 evidence into the courtroom.

Roger Waters’ other recent interviews with Piers Morgan, Jimmy Dore and Clayton Morris (Redacted) can be viewed here:

Interview with Piers Morgan:

Interview with Jimmy Dore:

Interview with Clayton Morris: