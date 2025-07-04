A number of recent interview which may be of interest:

Interview on Neutrality Studies with Dr Pascal Lottaz about the role of the chemical (OPCW) and nuclear (IAEA) watchdogs as propaganda mechanisms for war:

Interview on IranTalks regarding the recent attack on Iran.

Discussion with Jamarl Thomas, again about the recent attack on Iran:

Discussion with Spanish independent journalist Carlos Sanchez on propaganda, false flags and the ongoing wars.

Most of these interviews also relate to two recent articles published regarding the 9/11 regime-change wars and the parallels between the corruption of the IAEA and the OPCW:

and: