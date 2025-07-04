Recent interviews on the corruption of the IAEA and the OPCW plus Iran and other false Flag matters
A number of recent interview which may be of interest:
Interview on Neutrality Studies with Dr Pascal Lottaz about the role of the chemical (OPCW) and nuclear (IAEA) watchdogs as propaganda mechanisms for war:
Interview on IranTalks regarding the recent attack on Iran.
Discussion with Jamarl Thomas, again about the recent attack on Iran:
Discussion with Spanish independent journalist Carlos Sanchez on propaganda, false flags and the ongoing wars.
Most of these interviews also relate to two recent articles published regarding the 9/11 regime-change wars and the parallels between the corruption of the IAEA and the OPCW:
and:
Piers Robinson's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for these links, Piers. I'm so glad to see that your insightful article was picked up and has sparked so much interest in a wide variety of audiences!