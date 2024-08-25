It has been a busy summer. Two new papers have been published; the first is a chapter outlining the UK’s propaganda operations in Syria and includes discussion of the OPCW controversy which saw the emergence of whistleblowers who revealed the manipulation of an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. It is published in an edited collection (eds Hannah Broecker and Dennis Kaltwasser). The remainder of the chapters are in German and are developed from papers presented at a symposium held last at Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. The book is available as open access and my chapter can be downloaded here.

The second paper is published in the Journal of 9/11 Studies and provides an overview of the state of knowledge regarding 9/11, as well a broader discussion of the need to explore so-called ‘structural deep events’ (Peter Dale Scott) including the 60s/70s assassinations and Covid-19. The paper is developed from the research agenda published by the International Center for 9/11 Justice back in January 2024.

Again, this is free to access and can be downloaded here. I hope to be publishing a co-authored paper (with Kevin Ryan) in the near future and which uses the structural deep event framework in order to compare the 9/11 and Covid-19 events.

An on matter of 9/11, we are now set for a live stream event around the anniversary of 9/11 and which explores key aspects of the official story, and its shortcomings, concerning the alleged hijacking of United Airlines flights 93 and 175, and American Airlines flights 77 and 11. The ‘Researching 9/11 and Beyond’ paper outlines some of these aviation issues (pages 7-11) and gives a taste of what will be discussed in the symposium.

Finally, I had an enjoyable week teaching at Nova Academia. I did three sessions on propaganda and related matters and had a very pleasurable time with the people there. I hope the initiative, which is still in the startup phase, continues to grow and achieves its goal of providing a parallel academic space that can contribute toward giving the mainstream a run for its money. It’s based in a Château in Belgium and surrounded by beautiful countryside:

Just as independent media have become an invaluable source of real news, effectively replacing mainstream/corporate media for many people, I hope that Nova Academia, and similar ventures, do likewise for those wanting to develop the critical thinking skills which now seem to be absent from much of mainstream university education.