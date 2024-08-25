It has been a busy summer. Two new papers have been published; the first is a chapter outlining the UK’s propaganda operations in Syria and includes discussion of the OPCW controversy which saw the emergence of whistleblowers who revealed the manipulation of an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. It is published in an edited collection (eds Hannah Broecker and Dennis Kaltwasser). The remainder of the chapters are in German and are developed from papers presented at a symposium held last at Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. The book is available as open access and my chapter can be downloaded here.
The second paper is published in the Journal of 9/11 Studies and provides an overview of the state of knowledge regarding 9/11, as well a broader discussion of the need to explore so-called ‘structural deep events’ (Peter Dale Scott) including the 60s/70s assassinations and Covid-19. The paper is developed from the research agenda published by the International Center for 9/11 Justice back in January 2024.
Again, this is free to access and can be downloaded here. I hope to be publishing a co-authored paper (with Kevin Ryan) in the near future and which uses the structural deep event framework in order to compare the 9/11 and Covid-19 events.
An on matter of 9/11, we are now set for a live stream event around the anniversary of 9/11 and which explores key aspects of the official story, and its shortcomings, concerning the alleged hijacking of United Airlines flights 93 and 175, and American Airlines flights 77 and 11. The ‘Researching 9/11 and Beyond’ paper outlines some of these aviation issues (pages 7-11) and gives a taste of what will be discussed in the symposium.
Finally, I had an enjoyable week teaching at Nova Academia. I did three sessions on propaganda and related matters and had a very pleasurable time with the people there. I hope the initiative, which is still in the startup phase, continues to grow and achieves its goal of providing a parallel academic space that can contribute toward giving the mainstream a run for its money. It’s based in a Château in Belgium and surrounded by beautiful countryside:
Just as independent media have become an invaluable source of real news, effectively replacing mainstream/corporate media for many people, I hope that Nova Academia, and similar ventures, do likewise for those wanting to develop the critical thinking skills which now seem to be absent from much of mainstream university education.
I had a discussion with a pilot and here is what he had to say:
Pilot: "Retired airline captain, 33.5 years in aviation, Icelandic"
9/11 revisionist asking questions:
Airline Captain 😳😳😳
Do I have some questions for you 😊
1. Can a plane fly at between 494 and 586 mph at 1 368 feet?
2. Can a plane doing about the same speed in question 1 and come down horizontally with the ground and slice through 5 lampposts without disintegrating or changing course?
3. Can a plane basically disappear into the ground where EVERYTHING just disintegrates in such a manner that not a chair, shoe, any luggage, or any trace of the plane can be found?
4. The link below – American Airlines flight 587 from 12 November 2001 – Is the assumptions in this video correct or false? - https://rumble.com/v4h4c7h-november-12-2001-the-crash-of-aa-flight-587-in-nyc.html
Pilot: 9/11 revisionist asked: I try to give my opinion:
1. between 494-586 mph? Aircraft FAA approved manual of the planes I have worked on has speed limits in form of Indicated airspeed at these altitudes:
757: 350 KIAS (knots indicated speed) is 402 mph.
767: 360 KIAS is 414 mph.
These speeds are maximum - unless the system has been tampered with, above these speeds you will have an aural warning very loud all the time.
It is a real distraction even for a seasoned pilot.
To answer, I think these speeds would be much above the speed when something breaks (although Jet airplanes have a built-in margin for over speed).
2. Difficult…, let’s say aircraft weight 100 tons, I would believe that 5 lampposts collision would not alter the airplanes course (impact force) however could there be a disaster following due to damages.
3. No
4. An airplane on these speeds, banking to change course, the G-forces would, in my opinion have the airplane break up.
9/11 revisionist:
Now, the examples I was giving was the official narrative about 9/11 - and those planes on 9/11 were making insane banking manoeuvres both "planes" "hitting the towers" and if you look at the banking the "plane" that hit the Pentagon apparently sliced through the lamppost and number 3 was the "plane" that crashed at Shanksville.
Do you think an aluminium could slice through those massive steel beams?
What is your opinion on the 9/11 narrative?
Pilot:
1. you can bank an airplane and continue to bank, as if going to Roll the airplane. I believe you cannot bank the plane to make a course change unless to overstress it at these speeds
2. insane banking manoeuvres at these speeds - NO - Breaking
3. I mean No - it would be breaking.
9/11 revisionist: Regarding the official story of the “plane” hitting the Pentagon picture:
- No sliced off pieces of the plane found.
Pilot:
- Keep in mind I have only years of experience and a simulation to these extremities would only be a calculation
- I think cannot be simulated as of now, as just a years ago, simulators were not having enough data to be able to do simulation, e.g. full stall (before always emphasised on avoiding full stalls.
- Full stalls must be practised, whether a light plane or a jet. 🤓
9/11 revisionist: Referring to the pictures of a plain hitting a massive concrete block at over 500mp/h
- And this is what we are supposed to believe?
- An aluminium plane slicing through solid steel beams leaving a hole like the roadrunner cartoons....
Pilot: I think i am of an opinion that is like yours
9/11 revisionist:
- I really like you
- now we just need to get into WHAT happened to the 8 buildings at the world trade centre complex
- And that is going to warp your brain 😂😂🙈
Pilot:
- This is just the tip of the iceberg 😊
