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Elizabeth Woodworth's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth
1d

Strong new evidence against the official 9/11 account. The presentations made at UK Column are particularly good.

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Charlie Kallas's avatar
Charlie Kallas
19h

You know the North Truro, MA radar site went down 1 minute before they lost contact with AA11 and didn’t come back up until 10 minutes after UA175 had supposedly crashed into WTC.

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