I led a new study for the Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice (IC911) which raises significant questions about the official account of how the aircraft involved on September 11, 2001, were flown. The full report, titled “Manual or Automated? A Flight Simulation Study and Analysis of Reported Aircraft Maneuvers on September 11, 2001,” is now available along with a compendium of 68 simulation videos.

Drawing on full-motion flight simulator tests conducted with three high-experience pilots and four low-experience pilots, we found that that the maneuvers reportedly performed in the final moments before impact were both difficult to execute and counter-intuitive from a piloting standpoint.

By contrast, when pilots were tasked with simply hitting the targets, they consistently succeeded by using more direct, intuitive routes.

The study reveals that the reported flight paths, if real, involved unnecessary deviations, rapid descents, and last-second turns and pull-outs — maneuvers that pilots would evidently be unlikely to fly if the goal were just to hit the buildings.

In their first attempts of these “indirect” routes, none of the pilots successfully executed the final maneuvers into the South Tower of the World Trade Center or into the Pentagon (see film clip below).

The report combines rich experimental data with detailed technical analysis to provide the most rigorous empirical examination to date of the flyability of the reported routes.

Taken as a whole, the findings indicate that the precision and symmetry of the reported flight paths – involving maneuvers that brought the aircraft into precise tracks perpendicular to the faces of the buildings – are more consistent with some form of automated guidance than with manual control by pilots of any experience level (see two images below showing AA11 track in red, UA175 track in green, and yellow lines denoting perpendicular tracks).

You can also watch a number of presentations and talks that I have given about the study:

With UK Column along with Ted Walter, Michael Kobs and Aidan Monaghan:

On the 9/11 War Room with Gene and Sandra Laratonda:

And with Kevin Barrett on Truth Jihad Audio Visual.