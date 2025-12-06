In this podcast we discuss the state of the 9/11 truth movement in the wake of the 24th anniversary and the Turning the Tide conference. Their conversation highlights new political openings, shifting public consciousness, and the growing unity across issues once treated as separate.



Topics Covered:



• Reflections on Turning the Tide 2025 and the strategy of building broad alliances.

• The Charlie Kirk assassination and how real-time public analysis is reshaping awareness.

• Senator Ron Johnson’s proposed 9/11 hearings and the report he has tasked the 9/11 truth movement to prepare.

• Tucker Carlson’s five-part series and its role in mainstreaming 9/11 skepticism.

• The convergence of COVID, JFK, pro-Palestine, anti-war America First, and 9/11 truth communities into a shared movement.

And, this coming Sunday, 14th of December, we have the Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture with Professor Richard Ellefritz delivering:

About Richard Ellefritz’s lecture

Questions that began to emerge on the morning of September 11, 2001, swelled into the 9/11 Truth movement in the early 2000s. Twenty years later, that movement is turning the tide of public discourse, with more and more prominent voices joining those who have, for decades, been calling out the inconsistencies in the official narrative known as 9/11. Fighting against waves of anti-conspiracism from journalists, academics, and government officials — who have eagerly labeled it dead or dying or a “degenerating research program” — the 9/11 Truth movement is alive and driving toward a new investigation of 9/11. In this lecture, sociologist Richard G. Ellefritz explores the movement’s current momentum and trajectory, unpacks the propaganda tactics of anti-conspiracists, and invites an open discussion of the facts free of stigma.



