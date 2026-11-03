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Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
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The other "unfinished business" in the 9/11 Truth movement is that it has never dealt conclusively or even in a half assed fashion with the no planes thesis. Aluminum airplanes don't just cut through massive steel beams. UA 175 could't go through the South Tower like a hot knife through butter. Aluminum wings don't just cut their shape into the upper steel beam level of the North Tower. "9/11 Truthers" think of themselves as defiant heretics but the heretics have acted appallingly in spurning and dismissing unjustifiably the heretics of the heretics.

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