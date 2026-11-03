The following letter was recently sent, along with two reports, to the new OPCW Director General:

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Berlin Group 21

5 September 2026

Director General OPCW

The Syria FFMs and the Douma Investigation

Dear Director General Sabrina Dallafior,

We write to respectfully remind you of the still unresolved issues surrounding the 2018 investigation of the alleged chlorine gas attack in Douma, Syria.

The issues are serious and include, but are not limited to, the following well-established facts:

• The deliberate attempt to publish a falsified report.

• The censorship of expert toxicology opinion which ruled out chlorine gas as the cause of the fatalities

• The absence of scientific review and oversight of the Douma investigation

• The conduct of the investigation outside the framework of the CWC. Full details of these can be read in the enclosed reports.

During 2026 there have been important developments.

First, early in 2026, the Administrative Tribunal of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva (ILOAT) found that the OPCWunlawfully sanctioned former Team Leader and senior scientist Dr Brendan Whelan for alleged breaches of confidentiality related to the Douma investigation, and was ordered to pay him moral damages and legal costs. Through the legal proceedings, the following facts were established:

1. That the OPCW not only wrongly impugned Dr. Whelan, but that it also withdrew its allegations that he contributed to the leaking of confidential information, a claim made to Member States on 6 February 2020 by the OPCW Director General. This claim is now shown to be unfounded.

2. That at least one member of the team (Whelan) who had protested the unethical conduct of the Douma investigation was promptly sidelined while still a member of that team.

3. That the OPCW did indeed censor expert toxicology opinion which, had it been included in the final report on Douma, would have fundamentally undermined the conclusion there were “reasonable” grounds the alleged attack occurred.

Second, at the 112th Executive Council, Brazil’s National Statement by Ambassador Fernando Simas noted that recent “recent findings by the Administrative Tribunal of the ILO have pointed to the exclusion of expert toxicological opinions from the final Douma report, which may have had an impact on the robustness of the conclusions of the investigation. It is important that such issues are addressed in a forward-looking manner, so as to reinforce confidence in the Organisation’s work”. To date, we are unaware of any response from the OPCW regarding this request.

We emphasize that the cherry picking of evidence regarding the toxicology report calls into question not just the scientific thoroughness, butthe very integrity of the Fact-Finding investigations and, hence, the objectivity of the OPCW Syria missions in general. This issue is made even more pressing today because of the new claims the OPCW has made about chemical weapons finds in Syria.

We therefore ask you, as the new Director General, to finally address the issues raised by the OPCW’s own scientists in an open, transparent and objective manner.

An important start would be to release full details of the evidence that led to the conclusions of the final report, including, inter alia, full transcripts of all witness interviews (with names redacted), the full reports of experts consulted, the raw data and engineering analysis regarding the two chlorine gas cylinders purported to have been used in the alleged attack, and the rationale for withholding key evidence likethe report from the German NATO chemical weapons toxicology experts, as well as the levels of chlorinated organic chemicals found in samples.

Finally, the case of the manipulated Douma investigation sits in the context of a wider array of recent geopolitical deceptions, such as the 2023 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, and ongoing violations of the UN Charter and international criminal law, for example against thePalestinian people and the recent US aggression against Iran. The danger posed to international peace and security is that a partisan OPCW can be used as a trigger mechanism for unjustified military and political actions. This is a matter of the highest concern, especially given the fraught state of international relations and the level of conflict we are now witnessing.

With these points in mind, it is high time that concerted efforts are made to strengthen the UN system and its linked organisations, such asthe OPCW and the IAEA, in order to prevent state-led subterfuge and criminality from hindering the UN and others in their attempts to secure international peace and security.

Resolving the Douma controversy would be an important first step in this urgent task. Yours Sincerely,

Ambassador José Bustani, Professor Richard Falk, Dr. Piers Robinson and Dr. h.c Hans-C. von Sponeck.

BerlinGroup21

Email: contact@berlingroup21.org Website:

https://berlingroup21.org

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The letter is also posted now on the BG21 website here.

The reports sent are also available online: