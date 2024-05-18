A Symposium in Honor of the Late Graeme MacQueen

Author of ‘The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy’

Sunday, May 19, 2024, 6 - 8 PM UK / 1 - 3 PM Eastern

Join the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column this Sunday 19th May at 6:00 PM UK for an online symposium exploring the connections between 9/11 and Covid-19. Link to live stream here.

This event honors the work of the late Graeme MacQueen, who was a respected critic of the 9/11 fraud but also quickly came to question the pandemic narrative that dominated during the final years of his life.

IC911 board member Marilyn Langlois and IC911 executive director Ted Walter will give opening remarks. Featured speakers will include Dr. Niels Harrit, Dr. Piers Robinson, Dr. Madhava Setty, and Dr. Meryl Nass. IC911 board member David Chandler will introduce the latter two speakers.

The talks of all four speakers will in various ways analyze the parallels and connections between 9/11 and Covid — as well as the key players behind them. Through this gathering, we will also seek to build stronger ties between the overlapping 9/11 and Covid research communities.

We look forward to welcoming you this Sunday. If you are unable to attend, a video will be available shortly afterward.

Program

Opening Remarks

By Marilyn Langlois and Ted Walter

6:00 - 6:10 PM UK

9/11 and Covid-19 as Two Sides of the Same Coin

By Dr. Niels Harrit

6:10 - 6:30 PM

From 9/11 to Covid: Understanding Contemporary Global Power Elite Agendas

By Dr. Piers Robinson

6:30 - 6:50 PM

Introduction to Doctors Madhava Setty and Meryl Nass

By David Chandler

6:50 - 7:00 PM

Common Challenges Facing Freedom Movements: Observations from an Engineer and Anesthesiologist

By Madhava Setty, MD

7:00 - 7:30 PM

Biowarfare, Biosecurity, and the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Agenda

By Meryl Nass, MD

7:30 - 8:00 PM