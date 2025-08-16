A couple of announcements:

First, a major conference event - Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 - involving multiple 9/11 truth groups will be held in Washington DC this coming September. The event is co-sponsored by DC 9/11 Truth, The 9/11 WarRoom, Firefighters for 9/11 Truth, the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry,

, and the

.

The conference will feature talks from a wide range of prominent activists, researchers, and whistleblowers. Speakers include 9/11 family members Matt Campbell and Bob McIlvaine; former U.S. Rep. Curt Weldon, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich and US Senator Ron Johnson; ex-CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou; architect Richard Gage, AIA; Firefighters for 9/11 Truth founder Erik Lawyer; and many more.

Topics will span newly developed evidence and analysis, ongoing legal efforts, progress toward a real investigation at the highest levels of government, and a day-long examination of the Pentagon attack and the full array of records related to it that have yet to be released to the public.

The event will also include a “Day of Action” on Sept. 11th involving street actions near the US Capitol and meetings with members of Congress.

Ticket options include 3-day passes ($75, early bird $60), 1-day passes ($35), and VIP passes ($911). The full schedule and tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

Professional live streaming will be provided by Redacted:

Those interested are encouraged to register on Eventbrite if you want livestream access.

The conference schedule is as follows:

*****************************

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 5:00 – 10:00 PM, New Evidence & Analysis

Madhava Setty, Science Advisor, IC911

Richard Gage, AIA, Architect

Ted Walter, Executive Director, IC911

Jon Cole, PE, Civil Engineer

US Senator Ron Johnson

Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911

Dr. Aaron Good, American Exception

Sandra and Gene Laratonda, 9/11 WarRoom

Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:00 – 10:00 PM – Words of Reflection & Moral Courage

Rev. Frank Morales, retired pastor of St. Marks Church, NYC

Matt Campbell, brother of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell

Bob McIlvaine, father of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine

Bill Brinnier, architect, best friend of 9/11 victim Frank De Martini

Erik Lawyer, founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth

Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Curt Weldon, former US congressman

Dennis Kucinich, former US congressman

John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and whistleblower

Jason Bermas, talk show host and documentary filmmaker

Luke Rudkowski, founder of We Are Change (tentative)

Friday, Sept. 12, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Pentagon Discussion & Unified Call for Disclosure

Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911

Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Xander Arena, PentagonTruth.org

Craig McKee, Truth and Shadows

Barbara Honegger

David Chandler, Scientists for 9/11 Truth

*************************************

Second, I recently recorded a discussion with Bastian Barucker during which we discussed the actors involved with the Covid-19 event and the political nature of the ‘crisis’. The discussion was set in the broader context of the need to understand structural deep events and propaganda and the OPCW Syria chemical weapons issue was also discussed. The interview is free to watch here:

There is also a German translation available here: