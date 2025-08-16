Piers Robinson's Substack

Piers Robinson's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacob silverman's avatar
jacob silverman
Aug 22

our society specializes in lies... If they are not technically lying they are doing something equally perverse or wrong. I read one article that said Trump cannot be called a liar because "he does not KNOW he is lying." Well there are the two possibilities that either 1) he does know or 2) he does not know. It does not make much difference. In the end you must call it lies, not hesitation. And...

we have been lied to in bigger ways and for longer than we had previously thought...

We never knew that instead of an anti-war or and pro-environment movement we would need to have an antifraud or antideception movement. That we would need to organize against these persons at the same time they accuse all of us of "disinformation," without proof.

Who is actually guilty of lies and disinformation? It is the liars who form groups to re-inforce one another and make the world a safe place for their sickness and perversity...

It is time to confront the liars. Tell them exactly what they are. The heads of entire institutions depend on public acceptance of their deceptions. Their empires are built on lies and deceit. Without lies these institution could not survive, so the leaders must be changed...

The more prominent of the liars are psycopaths. They will never admit to what they are doing. They must be cracked down upon and compassionately removed from their positions of authority. They have absolutely no right to lead their various institutions, e.g. the AMA, the heart association, certain pediatric institutions of Childrens' hospitals, the institutions supposeldy "defeating" cancer all the time, the vaccine cartels...

Something has gone terribly wrong. This has been going on for a long time. The human race is full of rotten, miserable people. Socialism is an impossibility. The solution is for people to rise up and demand basic honesty in government, however that may be accomplished. We can keep capitalism, as a fair and regulated system of incentive-oriented production and exchange, while eliminating excessive profits for those whose only goal is to get a bigger and bigger share of this wealth. The competition between rich persons, e.g. Bezos vs. Zuckerberg for who has more billions could be cut in half. These billionaires could just go on competing but on a more modest scale. Gates could have 100 billion. He does not need 200 billion. Give me a break...

So we have to conrol the economy and hold banks and stock brokers and hedge funds accountable for what they do. A fair 21st centure capitalism is a fair economic system of intelligent, regulated, or monitored centrally-controlled capitalism.

The people have to demand this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
Aug 18

Thanks Dr. Piers, this conference is so important. Where do we donate to help with this event?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Piers Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture