Forthcoming 9/11 Conference in Washington, DC, and an interview with Bastian Barucker on Structural Deep Events & Propaganda
A couple of announcements:
First, a major conference event - Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 - involving multiple 9/11 truth groups will be held in Washington DC this coming September. The event is co-sponsored by DC 9/11 Truth, The 9/11 WarRoom, Firefighters for 9/11 Truth, the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry,, and the .
The conference will feature talks from a wide range of prominent activists, researchers, and whistleblowers. Speakers include 9/11 family members Matt Campbell and Bob McIlvaine; former U.S. Rep. Curt Weldon, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich and US Senator Ron Johnson; ex-CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou; architect Richard Gage, AIA; Firefighters for 9/11 Truth founder Erik Lawyer; and many more.
Topics will span newly developed evidence and analysis, ongoing legal efforts, progress toward a real investigation at the highest levels of government, and a day-long examination of the Pentagon attack and the full array of records related to it that have yet to be released to the public.
The event will also include a “Day of Action” on Sept. 11th involving street actions near the US Capitol and meetings with members of Congress.
Ticket options include 3-day passes ($75, early bird $60), 1-day passes ($35), and VIP passes ($911). The full schedule and tickets are available now on Eventbrite.
Professional live streaming will be provided by Redacted:
Those interested are encouraged to register on Eventbrite if you want livestream access.
The conference schedule is as follows:
*****************************
Wednesday, Sept. 10, 5:00 – 10:00 PM, New Evidence & Analysis
Madhava Setty, Science Advisor, IC911
Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
Ted Walter, Executive Director, IC911
Jon Cole, PE, Civil Engineer
US Senator Ron Johnson
Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911
Dr. Aaron Good, American Exception
Sandra and Gene Laratonda, 9/11 WarRoom
Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:00 – 10:00 PM – Words of Reflection & Moral Courage
Rev. Frank Morales, retired pastor of St. Marks Church, NYC
Matt Campbell, brother of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell
Bob McIlvaine, father of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine
Bill Brinnier, architect, best friend of 9/11 victim Frank De Martini
Erik Lawyer, founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth
Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
Curt Weldon, former US congressman
Dennis Kucinich, former US congressman
John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and whistleblower
Jason Bermas, talk show host and documentary filmmaker
Luke Rudkowski, founder of We Are Change (tentative)
Friday, Sept. 12, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Pentagon Discussion & Unified Call for Disclosure
Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911
Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
Xander Arena, PentagonTruth.org
Craig McKee, Truth and Shadows
Barbara Honegger
David Chandler, Scientists for 9/11 Truth
*************************************
Second, I recently recorded a discussion with Bastian Barucker during which we discussed the actors involved with the Covid-19 event and the political nature of the ‘crisis’. The discussion was set in the broader context of the need to understand structural deep events and propaganda and the OPCW Syria chemical weapons issue was also discussed. The interview is free to watch here:
There is also a German translation available here:
our society specializes in lies... If they are not technically lying they are doing something equally perverse or wrong. I read one article that said Trump cannot be called a liar because "he does not KNOW he is lying." Well there are the two possibilities that either 1) he does know or 2) he does not know. It does not make much difference. In the end you must call it lies, not hesitation. And...
we have been lied to in bigger ways and for longer than we had previously thought...
We never knew that instead of an anti-war or and pro-environment movement we would need to have an antifraud or antideception movement. That we would need to organize against these persons at the same time they accuse all of us of "disinformation," without proof.
Who is actually guilty of lies and disinformation? It is the liars who form groups to re-inforce one another and make the world a safe place for their sickness and perversity...
It is time to confront the liars. Tell them exactly what they are. The heads of entire institutions depend on public acceptance of their deceptions. Their empires are built on lies and deceit. Without lies these institution could not survive, so the leaders must be changed...
The more prominent of the liars are psycopaths. They will never admit to what they are doing. They must be cracked down upon and compassionately removed from their positions of authority. They have absolutely no right to lead their various institutions, e.g. the AMA, the heart association, certain pediatric institutions of Childrens' hospitals, the institutions supposeldy "defeating" cancer all the time, the vaccine cartels...
Something has gone terribly wrong. This has been going on for a long time. The human race is full of rotten, miserable people. Socialism is an impossibility. The solution is for people to rise up and demand basic honesty in government, however that may be accomplished. We can keep capitalism, as a fair and regulated system of incentive-oriented production and exchange, while eliminating excessive profits for those whose only goal is to get a bigger and bigger share of this wealth. The competition between rich persons, e.g. Bezos vs. Zuckerberg for who has more billions could be cut in half. These billionaires could just go on competing but on a more modest scale. Gates could have 100 billion. He does not need 200 billion. Give me a break...
So we have to conrol the economy and hold banks and stock brokers and hedge funds accountable for what they do. A fair 21st centure capitalism is a fair economic system of intelligent, regulated, or monitored centrally-controlled capitalism.
The people have to demand this.
Thanks Dr. Piers, this conference is so important. Where do we donate to help with this event?