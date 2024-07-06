This week I discussed with Patrick Henningsen issues surrounding 9/11, recent revelations about Saudi Arabia, and the current ‘warnings’ about Russian Federation attacks across Europe. The interview can be watched here:
9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline
"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin
Another important interview to consider what occurred on September Eleventh, and signs of the times in the 2020s.