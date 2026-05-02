Recently the former OPCW inspector Dr Brendan Whelan, who was involved with the controversial Douma investigation, won his case against the OPCW. He wrote about his experience and published it on Aaron Maté’s substack. The article can be read here.

Whelan’s experience shows clearly how the OPCW sought to avoid addressing the corruption involved with the Douma Fact Finding Mission (FFM) by instead attempting to publicly smear the scientists who had blown the whistle.

The corruption of the Douma investigation is not an isolated event but part of a pattern whereby international organisations are utilised by Western powers for the purpose of enabling illegitimate wars. I recently discussed these wider issues with Syed Mohsin Abbas on Deep Dive Perspectives:

Regarding the OPCW/Douma controversy, my work with Jose Bustani (first Director General of the OPCW), Hans von Sponeck (former Assistant UN Secretary General) and Professor Richard Falk, continues and we reminded the UNSC and the OPCW states parties of the unresolved issues in February 2026:

I also discuss these issues in the following interview:

And here in Propaganda In Focus: