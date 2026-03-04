A Talk About ‘Reading the World’: A Dialogue with Mark Crispin Miller and Amy Smiley
Professor Dan Broudy recently interviewed Professor Mark Crispin Miller and Dr Amy Smiley for Propaganda In Focus:
In this dialogue, Amy and Mark discuss the contemporary social and political climate in the United States, the rise of ‘cancel culture’ with its strange taboos on particular terms and points of view, all of which inspired the film’s development. The documentary is a plea for people to save the republic by exercising their rights to think and speak independently, outside the pre-approved boundaries drawn by the dominant institutions. It is a long-overdue look at the life and times of patriot and public intellectual Mark Crispin Miller — a life-long advocate for telling the truth, for following the evidence to empirical reality, even at the risk of personal comfort and position. The interview invites audience members to join in, support the film’s development, and to also take up the cause of securing our shared civil liberties for posterity’s sake.
Amy and Mark are gracious for donations to this effort. You can watch and share the trailer and donate here: [https://www.readingtheworldmovie.com]
People may also be interested in Mark’s ongoing research here:
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Haven't watched this interview, so maybe Mr. Miller has opened his eyes more regarding 9/11 being an inside job with Zionist Jews being the main perps. Last time I spoke to him about this, he wasn't able to face this fact, that Zionist Jews and their Gentile lapdogs murdered more than 3000 people on national TV blowing them up with explosives, and further seemed uncomfortable with many other facts regarding 9/11 being a planned in advance inside job.
It doesn't seem to make much sense giving money to someone who claims to be on top of propaganda, but can't face facts about 9/11, the greatest crime in modern history of America. I suspect because he himself is Jewish, he therefore turns a blind eye to who are the main true criminals of 9/11.
I would presume you and he have spoken about 9/11, more than just superficially, thus please correct me if I'm mistaken about his views. If not, of course I would hope you can enlighten him. It would seem strange to be in the position which you are with your heavy involvement with 9/11, and not make sure Mr. Miller and you are in sync about 9/11.
Someone who's in somewhat influential position regarding propaganda, but who refuses to deal head on with the 9/11 Lie is I would say more dangerous to the 9/11 truth movement, than otherwise. Again, please correct me if I'm wrong. I hope I am. Thanks.