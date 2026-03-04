Piers Robinson's Substack

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Steve
Mar 6

Haven't watched this interview, so maybe Mr. Miller has opened his eyes more regarding 9/11 being an inside job with Zionist Jews being the main perps. Last time I spoke to him about this, he wasn't able to face this fact, that Zionist Jews and their Gentile lapdogs murdered more than 3000 people on national TV blowing them up with explosives, and further seemed uncomfortable with many other facts regarding 9/11 being a planned in advance inside job.

It doesn't seem to make much sense giving money to someone who claims to be on top of propaganda, but can't face facts about 9/11, the greatest crime in modern history of America. I suspect because he himself is Jewish, he therefore turns a blind eye to who are the main true criminals of 9/11.

I would presume you and he have spoken about 9/11, more than just superficially, thus please correct me if I'm mistaken about his views. If not, of course I would hope you can enlighten him. It would seem strange to be in the position which you are with your heavy involvement with 9/11, and not make sure Mr. Miller and you are in sync about 9/11.

Someone who's in somewhat influential position regarding propaganda, but who refuses to deal head on with the 9/11 Lie is I would say more dangerous to the 9/11 truth movement, than otherwise. Again, please correct me if I'm wrong. I hope I am. Thanks.

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